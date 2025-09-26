Morocco launched on Wednesday a 20 billion Moroccan dirhams ($2.2 billion) overhaul of Casablanca’s rail network, including new stations, trains and tracks, as the country ramps up its transport infrastructure ahead of the 2030 World Cup.

The program, launched formally by King Mohammed VI, is co-financed by the Moroccan National Railways Office (ONCF) and local authorities, and covers construction of 13 next-generation train stations, installation of 260 km of tracks, and the purchase of 48 Hyundai Rotem trainsets, Moroccan news portal Al3omk said.

It said three major stations will be built within 24 months as follows:

The MAD 700 million ($77 million) Casablanca-South Station with a capacity for 12 million passengers per year, six platforms, and 10 tracks capable of handling high-speed, regional, and commuter trains.

The MAD 450 million ($50 million) Grand Stadium Hassan II Station in Benslimane with a capacity for 12 million passengers per year.

The MAD 300 million ($33 million) Mohammed V International Airport Station with a capacity for 5 million passengers per year.

The plan also includes the development of 10 new commuter stations - Mohammedia-Colleges, Zenata, Sidi Bernoussi, Ain Sebaâ, Hay Mohammadi, New City, Mers Sultan, L’Oasis, Sidi Maârouf, and Nouaceur, and modernisation of five existing stations to boost city-wide connectivity.

Three main lines will stretch over 92 km, connecting key urban hubs with the three major stations, and serve an estimated 150,000 passengers per day.

Hyundai Rotem investment

South Korea’s Hyundai Rotem will supply the trainsets, each with more than 1,000 seats and a top speed of 160 km/h, for MAD 7 billion ($771 million). The company will also set up a local manufacturing plant, positioning Morocco as a regional hub for rail equipment production and exports.

In February 2025, Hyundai Rotem was awarded a 2.2 trillion South Korean won ($1.5 billion) contract by ONCF to supply double-decker Regional Rapid Transit (RER) trains for Casablanca. South Korean newspaper Businesskorea said the contract covers the supply of 150 train cars, and is the largest in the company’s history.

(1 US Dollar = 9.08 Moroccan dirhams)

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

