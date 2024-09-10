KUWAIT CITY - The Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) has signed a contract for the construction, completion, and maintenance of road works and infrastructure service networks for 6,568 housing units in South Sabah Al-Ahmad Residential City.

According to informed sources, the envelopes for two tenders were opened recently for the implementation of the two largest main power stations in the South Saad Al-Abdullah Housing City project.

Three companies submitted bids for the supply and installation of the two power stations, with the total lowest bids amounting to KD 58 million. The lowest bid for the first tender was KD 29.2 million, and the lowest bid for the second tender was KD 29.6 million.

The concerned committee will study all bids thoroughly, and examine them from organizational, financial, and legal aspects to ensure they meet the requirements and evaluation standards stipulated in the tender documents. The acting Director of PAHW Rashid Al-Enezi said, “The infrastructure contract for 6,568 housing units in South Sabah Al-Ahmad has been signed with an international company for a total value of KD 90,011,955.

The contract, which covers the work in suburbs N1, N2, N3, and N11, is the third and final contract for roadworks and infrastructure networks in the South Sabah Al-Ahmad project. Its implementation period is set at 900 days. PAHW had previously signed two other contracts - one for the infrastructure and roadworks of 7,623 housing units in the suburbs N5, N7, N9, and N10, and the other for 6,189 housing units in the suburbs N4, N6, and N8.

The three infrastructure contracts collectively serve 20,380 housing units. PAHW is closely following up the implementation of the main roads contract in the city, which includes the construction, completion, and maintenance of main roads, infrastructure service networks, and rainwater tanks. The completion rate for this work has reached 26.54 percent, ahead of the project schedule by 14.79 percent.”

Implementation

Regarding the additional contracts for the South Sabah Al-Ahmad project, Al-Enezi explained that work is ongoing on four contracts for the supply, installation, implementation, and maintenance of four main power stations with voltages of 400/132/11 kV. These stations are intended to supply electricity to the residential suburbs in the city, with an implementation period of 730 days.

Two tenders have been awarded for the supply, installation, and implementation of 20 main stations with voltages of 132/11 kV for the residential suburbs. Procedures for finalizing these two contracts are currently underway. Al-Enezi affirmed PAHW’s commitment to ensuring that these stations are operational and that electricity is provided to the city in line with the completion of residential plots by citizens.

