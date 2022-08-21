Hill International, a leading global programme, project and construction management company, has announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Global Infrastructure Solutions (GISI), the largest privately owned construction manager in the commercial building, industrial and healthcare markets, and a leading project/construction manager in the environmental and public infrastructure sectors.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, GISI will commence an all-cash tender offer to acquire 100 per cent of the issued and outstanding shares of Hill for $2.85 in cash per share, representing a premium of 62.8 per cent to Hill’s closing share price on August 16, 2022.

Following the successful completion of the tender offer, GISI will acquire all remaining shares not tendered in the tender offer through a second-step merger at the same price, making Hill a privately held company under the GISI banner. The transaction values Hill International share capital at $173 million.

Commenting on the decision to join GISI, Hill International CEO Raouf Ghali said: “Since our founding in 1976, Hill has grown into an industry-leading programme, project, and construction management company. By joining the GISI family of companies, Hill will be well-positioned to continue to take advantage of the opportunities the industry offers while concurrently enhancing the quality of our client services, thanks to GISI’s focus on long-term success.”

GISI President and Chief Executive Officer Rick Newman stated: “Hill International has been a leader in the programme, project, and construction management space for nearly 50 years, delivering infrastructure projects from New York City to Abu Dhabi and everywhere in between. Their uniqueness as a for-fee-only management firm, combined with their technical and managerial expertise, makes the company a welcome addition to the GISI family. We’re excited to bring aboard Raouf and the entire Hill team.”

The transaction, which was unanimously approved by Hill’s board of directors, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, including the tender of shares representing at least a majority of the total number of Hill’s outstanding shares, receipt of required antitrust clearance, and other customary conditions. Engine Capital, which holds approximately 10% of the common shares outstanding, has agreed to tender their shares in the offering. Closing of the transaction is not subject to a financing condition. The merger agreement contemplates that the parties may elect to effectuate the transaction as a one-step merger, in which case Hill would seek stockholder approval of the transaction, instead of as a tender offer followed by a second-step merger. Upon completion of the transaction, Hill’s shares will no longer trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Hill was assisted on the transaction by financial advisor Houlihan Lokey and legal advisor Duane Morris LLP. GISI was assisted on the transaction by financial advisor UBS Investment Bank and legal advisor Cooley LLP.

