Egypt's UC Developments has started excavation works for East Tower, its fourth project in the New Administrative Capital (NAC), the company's CEO said.

Sameh Awwad told Zawya Projects that the 42-storey mixed-use project is located in NAC’s business district, and includes offices, shops, and service units.

ACE Moharram Bakhoum is the engineering supervision consultant for the project.

Awwad didn’t name the excavation contractor but said the contract is valued at 300 million Egyptian pounds ($9.7 million).

He added that MIADS and Namaa PFM will operate and maintain the tower once it is completed and handed over.

UC Developments is building four projects in the NAC namely, UNI Tower 1, UNI Tower 2, East Tower, and Suli Gold Residence.

(1 US Dollar = 30.95 Egyptian Pounds)

