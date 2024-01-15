Arab Finance: The first three administrative towers within the Central Business District (CBD) of the New Administrative Capital have been delivered in a ceremony on January 14th, as per a statement.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Assem Al-Gazzar, and Vice President of the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) Walid Abbas.

The towers were executed by China State Construction Engineering (CSCEC), in partnership with Egypt-based INCOME.

The three towers come within the first phase of deliveries, with an additional 17 towers including the iconic 400-meter-long tower, which will be included in the subsequent delivery phases.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).