Dubai-based Damac Properties has awarded Al Qandeel Contracting a contract of 180 million UAE dirhams ($49.01 million) for the main works at Damac Hills 2.

The work scope includes the construction of 384 villas at the Verona cluster located within the 55 million square feet master community.

Verona will feature four-bedroom townhouses, offering facilities such as water parks, sports activities, and more.

“Since the launch of Verona in the second half of last year, we have seen strong interest in the cluster and community,” said Mohammed Tahaineh, General Manager of DAMAC.

Launched in 2014, Damac Hills 2 is home to more than 30,000 residents.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

