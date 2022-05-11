UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that it has made rapid progress on its Creek Views I project, located in the Dubai Healthcare City.

The key mixed-use development has reached 95% completion and is scheduled to be handed over by the second quarter of 2022, with its structure, blockwork and internal plastering already completed, and its tiling, HVAC, and MEP works standing at 98 per cent, 93 per cent, and 83 per cent respectively, said a statement from Azizi.

Merging views of both the old and new Dubai, Creek Views I boasts a mix of 396 studios, 218 one-, and 20 two-bedroom units as well as 33,341 sq ft of premium retail space.

Built to offer modern luxury at its finest, Creek Views I will feature an all-inclusive health club comprising a swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, a sauna, a steam room, as well as a serene outdoor yoga space, it added.

Lauding the project's steady progress, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "We thank all of our stakeholders involved in this world-class project for coming together and helping us in achieving such rapid, quality construction. With its unique, elegant and modern feel, Creek Views I is in great demand from both local and foreign investors, and we look forward to its completion in the coming months."

Situated on Al Khail Road, just minutes away from Dubai International Airport, Dubai Mall, and Business Bay and DIFC, the development has access to all major business, leisure, and retail hubs in the city.

