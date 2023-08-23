Muscat: The implementation of the Harweb - Al Mazyounah - Meiten road project, with a length of 210 km in Dhofar Governorate has begun.

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), represented by the General Directorate of Roads and Land Transport in Dhofar Governorate, has started the implementation of the "Harweb - Al Mazyounah - Meiten" road project in Dhofar Governorate, one of the strategic projects implemented by the Ministry within its implementation plan for the current year.

The project starts from "Harweb" area and ends in "Meiten" area in the wilayat of Al Mazyounah, with a length of 210 km. The cross-section of the road consists of two traffic lanes with a width of 3.5 meters for each lane, asphalt shoulders with a width of (half) a meter on each side, and dirt shoulders with a width of (one and a half meters) from each side.

The construction of these roads will be taken into account according to the standard specifications approved in the Road Design Manual, and they will be provided with all traffic safety requirements, including concrete and metal barriers, guiding regulations, and ground and warning paints.

The project of constructing the Harweb-Al Mazyouna - Meiten road is considered one of the important connecting roads in the Dhofar Governorate, and would contribute to facilitating the flow of traffic between the regions of the Wilayat of Al Mazyounah, strengthening social ties and stimulating commercial and economic movement with the rest of the wilayats of the Sultanate of Oman.