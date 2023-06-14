The Egyptian Ministry of Finance, in cooperation with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), has started preparing to hold the eighth annual meeting of the bank for the first time in Sharm El-Sheikh next September.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday, there are other activities that will be presented during this meeting, helping to deepen the private sector’s contributions to economic activity, and allowing it to benefit from the bank’s expertise and capabilities in mobilizing financial resources for private investments, which helps support sustainable and strong infrastructure in the African continent.

Mohamed Maait, Minister of Finance and Governor of Egypt at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, affirmed that the annual meeting of the bank in Sharm El-Sheikh is an important platform for deepening the means of development partnership between African and Asian countries, and also an opportunity to enhance the presence of African countries on this global platform, noting that Egypt is the first contributor to AIIB from the continent of Africa, and the first full member from the continent.

Maait said that we are looking forward to providing more promising opportunities for financing infrastructure projects in African countries, in a way that contributes to achieving comprehensive and sustainable development, explaining that Egypt is qualified to play a strategic role in ensuring the quality of infrastructure for regional integration because of its vital geographical location between the continents of Asia, Africa, and Europe.

He added that we are keen to open new horizons to stimulate domestic and foreign investments, in partnership with the private sector, in a way that contributes to attracting more investors to sectors with development priority in Egypt, and relieves pressure on the state’s general budget, pointing out that the state provides a supportive and attractive business environment for private investments through programs Various such as the golden licence, the government offering programme, the state ownership policy document, and the Supreme Investment Council.

