Morocco’s pharmaceutical company Laprophan has signed a cooperation agreement with China’s China National Pharmaceutical Group Company (Sinopharm) in healthcare and medicine excluding vaccines, Morocco World News reported, citing a joint company statement.

The cooperation, part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), will include pharmaceutical preparations, active ingredients and production of consumables, medical devices, and equipment.

The agreement also includes the transfer of technologies with plans to set up local production of certain pharmaceuticals.

The pact will allow Laprophan to reach more African countries and work with Sinopharm in the countries where it operates.

In 2021, Morocco implemented a strategy to start locally producing Sinopharm vaccines. The construction of a vaccine manufacturing plant began in January 2022, with plans to start production by 2024, the newspaper said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

