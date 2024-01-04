Kuwait Portland Cement Company has signed a four-year Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) supply contract with China Gezhouba Group

The value of the contract is 36 million Kuwaiti dinars ($117 million), according to the company’s disclosure statement published by Reuters on Thursday.

The RMC will be used for the construction of Saad Al-Abdullah City Housing project, the statement said.

