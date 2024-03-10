Kuwait has approved a memorandum of understanding it has signed with China to encourage investment in the two countries.

Alqabas and other local newspapers said an Emiri decree issued on Saturday and published in the official gazette activated the agreement for “long-term cooperation in trade, economic zones and investment in both countries.”

“The aim of this agreement is to build a long-term relationship in free trade and economic zones through regular consultations and visits,” the report said.

“The agreement also emphasizes that the two sides will exchange visits and cooperate in various economic fields with the aim of encouraging investment and joint projects.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

