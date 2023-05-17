Bahrain-headquartered Investcorp announced on Wednesday that it has completed the acquisition of a controlling stake in Shandong Jianuo Electronics (Jianuo).

Operating out of the Shandong Province and China’s Greater Bay Area (GBA), Jianuo is a leading provider of specialty premium components used in electric vehicles power management, battery charging infrastructure, solar and wind power generation, and 5G base station infrastructure, Investcorp said in a press statement.

The acquisition marks Investcorp’s first control buyout in China.

Hazem Ben-Gacem, Co-CEO of Investcorp, said: “The shift to a low-carbon economy will create entirely new industries and value chains within the next five to 15 years, and Jianuo is right at the heart of that evolving trend. This acquisition reflects our strategy of investing in innovative and growing mid-sized companies and offering investors high-quality alternative investment opportunities in future-focused industries that are key to the global energy transition efforts.

Duncan Zheng, Head of Private Equity China at Investcorp, added: “Jianuo is well-positioned to expand and deepen its strong relationships with leading global renewable energy players through its extensive R&D capabilities and proprietary manufacturing know-how in producing innovative specialty components.”

Wang Chuanli and Wang Chuanwei, Jianuo’s Co-Founders, said: “Through Investcorp’s global platform, we will be able to better serve our existing and new customers in leading the alternative energy transition.”

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)