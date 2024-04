JAKARTA - Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said China and Indonesia had agreed to strengthen cooperation and bilateral relations, after a meeting with China Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Jakarta on Thursday.

During his visit to Jakarta, Wang is also scheduled to chair the fourth meeting of the China-Indonesia High-Level Dialogue Cooperation Mechanism.

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia; Writing by John Mair; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)