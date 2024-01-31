Arab Finance: The Egyptian Metallurgical Industries Company has penned an agreement with China-based Fujian Shengli to manage and operate steel billet production plants at the Delta Steel Mill Company, as per a statement by the Ministry of Public Business Sector on January 29th.

Accordingly, Shengli will handle increasing the operating rates and production of steel billets to reach the maximum capacity of the new production lines while maintaining the company’s Delta brand.

It is worth noting that the maximum capacity stands at 500,000 tons of steel billet.

