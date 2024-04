SAN SALVADOR - Chinese and Salvadoran officials will announce the start of free-trade agreement negotiations at a press conference later on Tuesday, El Salvador's presidential press office said in a post on X.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele had already said in November 2022 that China and the Central American nation would begin free trade talks and that a treaty would be finalized "as soon as possible."

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Editing by Anthony Esposito)