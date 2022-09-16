Bahrain and China discussed the latest economic developments and reviewed commercial cooperation. This came as Finance and National Economy Ministry Undersecretary Yousef Abdullah Hammoud headed the fourth Bahraini-Chinese Economic, Commercial, and Technical joint committee meeting and met virtually with a Chinese delegation.

He praised the volume of the Bahraini-Chinese trade exchange and its positive results during 2021

Hammoud praised the economic bilateral relations, and the level of cooperation in the economic, commercial, and investment fields of both countries. He referred to the economic recovery plan launched by Bahrain, including facilitating trade procedures and increasing their effectiveness to attract foreign direct investment, and implementing major development projects in partnership with the private sector.

The meeting stressed the importance of developing cooperation in the financial, infrastructure, among others.

