United Arab Emirates: Dubai’s premier fresh food market, the Waterfront Market in Deira, has joined forces with e-commerce platform FreshToHome, to give people in the UAE the opportunity to shop online for the market’s fresh goodness that it is famous for.

Having operated in its ultra-modern Deira premises since 2017, Waterfront Market is now expanding its customer reach through an online presence making it more accessible and convenient for people to purchase the Market’s fresh produce. Customers are now able to order meat and freshly caught fish and seafood from Waterfront Market for home delivery through the FreshToHome app.

With this exciting new collaboration, Waterfront Market and FreshToHome customers can now easily register on FreshToHome’s user-friendly app or website, browse through the large variety of daily catch and fresh produce available, place their order and get it delivered within 120 minutes with express delivery. All items are delivered in vacuum packs and temperature-controlled vehicles to ensure the same level of freshness and hygiene as all Waterfront Market purchase.

Mohammad Al Madani, Waterfront Market Manager said: “We are delighted to partner with FreshtoHome as it gives us the chance to offer our customers convenience through the home delivery service. The partnership will also make Waterfront Market more accessible to people across the UAE who perhaps haven’t visited the market before and will give them the opportunity to experience our great quality products at low prices.”

Firoz Vellakat, FreshtoHome’s Co-Founder said: “We have been working very hard to revolutionise the food industry in the UAE and are strong advocates for fresh produce that is supplied by local fisherman and farmers. The addition of Waterfront Market produce on our site, further exemplifies our commitment to providing high quality and affordable produce for our customers with ease of access through our e-commerce platforms.”

About the Waterfront Market

Located at the crossroads of Al Khaleej Road and Abu Hail Road, the Waterfront Market, managed by leading developer Ithra Dubai, is a key component of the Deira Enrichment Project, which aims to rejuvenate the city’s original hub, defining Dubai’s trading and commerce legacy. A state-of-the-art facility housing produce, retail and food and beverage options, Waterfront Market offers great value and the freshest produce from fruits and vegetables to meats, poultry and seafood, on a waterfront promenade in Deira. Offering views over Deira Islands, the Waterfront Market’s unique promenade showcases authentic F&B experiences in a relaxed setting.

About FreshToHome

FreshToHome (FTH), an e-commerce platform launched in the UAE in 2019, delivers fresh groceries and essentials to all seven emirates at affordable prices.

Our products are 100% fresh, sourced directly from farmers and fishermen, with 0% chemicals, hormones, antibiotic residues or preservatives.

We offer a large variety of products including Poultry, Meat, Fish and Seafood, Fruits & Veggies, Bakery and Pantry items, Ready-to-Cook Meals and Seasonal items such as Flowers.

Our eco-friendly product packaging and efficient cold chain management system allows us to deliver “Fresh and Never Frozen” food at the optimum temperature, safely to our customers.

FTH offers money-back guarantee on product quality and taste: we are fresh or we are free! And that’s not all! Subscribers of FTH VIP Program can access exclusive deals and benefits and unlimited free home delivery with zero minimum order value.

