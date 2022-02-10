First Sri Lanka Passport Application Centre inaugurated on 06 February 2022 in Riyadh

Customer can submit passport renewal application and/or collect renewed passports

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The Embassy of Sri Lanka in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has partnered with VFS Global to provide efficient passport renewal services to a vast population of Sri Lankan nationals living in the Kingdom. Serving as an alternative platform, VFS Global passport renewal services allow customers to submit a passport renewal application and/or collect the renewed passport from 13 locations across the Kingdom. This service is in addition to the service currently offered by the Sri Lanka Embassy in Riyadh.

The first VFS Global Sri Lanka Passport Application Centre was inaugurated on 06 February 2022 in Riyadh by H.E Mr. Pakeer Mohideen Amza, Ambassador of the Democratic Socialist of the Republic of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Mr. Sumanth Kapoor, Regional Head – KSA, Bahrain and Oman, VFS Global. The centres in Jeddah and Al Khobar were also made operational on the same day subsequently. The passport renewal services will further extend to 10 locations including, Al Jauf, Al Khobar, Al Qaseem, Hail, Jazan, Jubail, Madina, Makkah, Najaran, and Tabuk by 15 February 2022.

During the inauguration ceremony, H.E Mr. Pakeer Mohideen Amza, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said, “Through our partnership with VFS Global we extend our network to reach Sri Lankan nationals residing all across the country. Holders of Sri Lankan passports who find it difficult to visit the Mission personally, can now submit their renewal application conveniently to the nearest VFS Global passport renewal touchpoint instead of visiting the Sri Lankan Embassy in Riyadh”.

As part of the constant and ongoing endeavour to add value to customers’ experience, VFS Global offers optional services that make the process effortless. Customers may opt for:

Form Filling Assistance: Personalised assistance from professionally trained staff for completing the application form

Courier Services: Delivery of renewed passport directly at a time and location of choice

SMS Alerts: Regular alerts to stay up to date on the progress of the application

Mr. Sumanth Kapoor, Regional Head – KSA, Bahrain and Oman, VFS Global, said, “Our partnership with the Sri Lanka Government aims to enhance customer experience and provide greater accessibility to Sri Lankan residents in the KSA. Our passport and consular services portfolio have been growing from strength to strength, and we look forward to bringing those best-in-class services to Sri Lankan nationals in KSA.”

VFS Global already operates 172 centres providing Passport and Consular Services to 12 governments in 32 countries worldwide. The organisation’s transparent, scalable and intuitively designed services in the passport application and consular services domain deliver on a range of key requirements from online appointment booking and customer support to front-office services, biometric enrolment and doorstep return-delivery of passports and other documentation. VFS Global is responsible only for accepting applications for client governments. All applications submitted will continue to be assessed and processed by the respective client governments. VFS Global has no influence on the process at the Embassies or Consulates.

The Sri Lanka Passport Application Centres have started accepting walk-in passport renewal requests from Sunday to Thursday between 09:00 AM and 05:00 PM. To schedule an appointment or for further information, visit https://vfsglobal.com/sau/en/lka or write to info.srilankasaudi@vfshelpline.com

