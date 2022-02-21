Dubai, UAE: Industry leading Digital Experience Platform Optimizely launches its presence in the Middle East & Africa (MEA), further elevating Valtech’s global platinum partnership status and effectively bringing the best-of-breeds in tech to the region.

The drive for industry leading digital experiences is being felt across all regions and industries. In developing their MEA operations, Optimizely is offering brands and clients new access to market-leading digital experiences.



As a Global Platinum Partner, Valtech is already perfectly positioned to support Optimizely in their expansion into the region and together we will be able to fully support MEA’s best-known brands; brands that are committed to maximising the impact of the world-class digital experience platform from Optimizely.

As a multi award-winning digital agency, Valtech has already delivered transformative change together with Optimizely for clients including D’Addario, Dot Foods, Dolby and Heineken. With 4500+ people in 51 offices across 18 countries (including more than 100+ certified Optimizely developers globally), they are ready to meet the needs of the MEA region head on.

Optimizely’s industry leading Digital Experience Platform provides content, commerce, experimentation, analytics and personalization on one screen with an independently proven 299 percent return on investment in three years and a payback period of less than six months. Along with low total cost of ownership, Optimizely gives teams faster agility to respond to trends and market conditions and smarter customer intelligence to reach the “right” potential customers and provide more relevant content that engages and converts.

“We are extremely excited to see our global platinum partner, Optimizely, enter the MEA marketplace. Valtech is continually trying to break digital norms on behalf of our clients and the Optimizely platform certainly compliments our strategy. With such a partnership clients can now accelerate their commerce, data and experimentation roadmaps all of which are enabled by a market leader (as validated by Gartner and Forrester) and trusted by hundreds of our enterprise customers across the world.” says Kareem Monem, Regional Managing Director at Valtech MENA.

“As we officially open Optimizely doors in Dubai to service the rapidly expanding MEA market, it’s critical that we have partners like Valtech working alongside our experienced team of DX experts in the region,” said Alex Aztberger, CEO of Optimizely. “Optimizely’s industry-leading DXP enables companies to adapt and thrive in response to customer behaviors across the entire journey. Our focus on business outcomes provides our customers with exceptional value and the highest ROI.”

About Valtech

Valtech is a global business transformation agency delivering innovation with a purpose. With 4500+ people in 51 offices across the world, we enable our clients to anticipate tomorrow’s trends and connect more directly with consumers across their digital and physical touch points. With expertise in experience design, technology and marketing, our real passion is in addressing transformational business challenges for our clients, while optimizing time-to-market and ROI. Learn more at www.valtech.com

About Optimizely

At Optimizely, we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. With our leading digital experience platform (DXP), we equip teams with the tools and insights they need to create and optimize in new and novel ways. Now, companies can operate with data-driven confidence to create hyper-personalized experiences. Building sophisticated solutions has never been simpler. Optimizely’s 900+ partners and 1100+ employees in offices around the globe are proud to help more than 9,000 brands, including Toyota, Santander, eBay, KLM and Mazda, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. Learn more at www.optimizely.com.

