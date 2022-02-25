His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs: “For the UAE, hosting this event for the first time is set to raise global awareness that military hardware and technology imported by the UAE is being utilised in line with international rules, regulations, laws and procedures”

The conference is taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) on March 2 and 3, 2022

G42 and EDGE Group are Diamond Partners to IDITSC, with ADNEC as a Platinum Partner and Tawazun a Gold Partner

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, United Arab Emirates Vice-President and Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) is proud to announce the hosting of the inaugural International Defence Industry, Technology and Security Conference (IDITSC), taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), UAE on March 2 and 3, 2022.

The conference’s strategic partners are G42, a leading Middle East artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing innovator based in the UAE, and EDGE Group, an advanced technology group for defence and beyond and one of the top 25 defence contractors globallyas Diamond Partners. ADNEC is a Platinum Partner and Tawazun Economic Council is a Gold Partner.

The first such conference to be held anywhere in the Middle East to concentrate on the nexus between the defence sector and technology advancements, IDITSC is a forward-looking, knowledge-based event that addresses the latest in defence technology and defence technology security (DTS). It convenes leaders from the international defence industry, policymakers, leading technology researchers and academics as well as international DTS experts.

The conference provides a multi-track agenda showcasing the latest research and advances in the areas of Robotics and Autonomous Systems; Space; Quantum Technologies, Artificial Intelligence; and other Emerging Technologies, and discusses their implications on and applications for defence. In total, over 70 UAE and international speakers are set to participate in the official programme, contributing to more than 55 insightful sessions and engagements.

In parallel, the conference tackles the current DTS frameworks and controls, and the latest agreements in multi-domain technology security. It will include expert panels, individual presentations, and fireside chats.

His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs commented, “International Defence Industry, Technology and Security Conference is an important gathering to host at this point in time given the state of the world from a defence, technological, geo-political, and socio-economic perspective. We are experiencing unprecedented changes to operating norms across all aspects of life, and for the UAE, hosting this event for the first time is set to raise global awareness among defence stakeholders and specialists that military hardware and technology imported by the UAE is being utilised in line with international rules, regulations, laws and procedures, as well as the UAE’s own rigorous domestic guidelines and policies.”

H.E. Al Bowardi continued, “"As the UAE takes bold steps within the guidelines of The Principles of 50, the nation looks forward to working with all major players in the defence manufacturing sector from across the globe to consolidate strategic and security interests. Within the UAE, we are determined to achieve the strategic goals that have been set out by our enlightened leaders, both in the short-term as well as longer run, tailoring industrialisation to our own particular set of circumstances. Hence, this conference has been convened at an important time and will act as a leading international platform for the exchange of information and experiences between the delegations of the participating countries to enhance the system of international military cooperation. In so doing, participants will be better placed to help serve the consolidation of security, peace, and stability across the world.”

IDITSC should be utilised as a prestigious international platform for the exchange of information and experiences between the delegations of the participating countries to enhance the system of international military cooperation in a manner that serves the consolidation of security, peace, and stability globally. The event will help position the UAE as a defence market that guarantees the confidentiality of information and preserves the intellectual property rights of manufacturers in a way that exemplifies the country’s position and builds confidence in the nation as an important player in the global defence sector now and in the future.

Commenting on the launch of this conference, His Excellency Major General Staff Dr. Eng. Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee said, "The UAE is following a steady path towards establishing tangible independent capabilities. This event will foster discussions on the development of defence technology innovation by attracting leaders from the sector, policy makers, researchers, academics, and security experts from around the world. There is no doubt that hosting and organising such content-driven events is a forward-looking opportunity to exchange ideas and visions with friends and counterparts about the future of defence, and how we can all cooperate more closely to develop the military industries sector globally in general and in the UAE in particular.”

Mansoor AlMansoori, Group Chief Operating Officer, G42 said, “G42 is honoured to be a sponsor of the International Defence Industry Technology and Security Conference. The global defence market is rapidly growing and evolving – and AI is a driving force behind the innovation we are witnessing. Countries around the world are seeing AI as critical – not only to their economic development – but to their national security. At G42, we’ve committed ourselves to be a responsible pioneer in the field of big data and AI innovation, which is witnessing remarkable growth in the world. We also look forward to communicating with various leaders seeking to foresee the future at the IDITSC to discuss the future of AI in global markets.”

His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, EDGE Group said, “Our involvement in the inaugural IDITSC, hosted here in the nation’s capital, underscores the importance of having a major global platform for the formation of valuable partnerships, best practice, and the exchange of information and ideas, bringing together the leaders and experts from critical areas of the defence and technology industries. EDGE will leverage its position as the region’s premier advanced technology group to further support the UAE’s drive to become a global leader in this space.”

H.E. Al Bannai added, “IDITSC also provides an ideal opportunity to showcase our advancements in key sectors, particularly in the development of indigenous Autonomous Systems, AI, Future Technologies, and the nurturing of a highly skilled national talent pool, with the aim of serving the country globally in the defence and civilian spheres.”

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “We are pleased to have collaborated with the Ministry of Defence to hold this significant event at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. This is in line with ADNEC's strategy of establishing and supporting conferences specialised in these critical sectors, as well as our wise leadership's goals of transferring and localising advanced knowledge in the country and improving its competitiveness in the innovation and development sectors, along with employing data from the Fourth Industrial Revolution for the next fifty years.

Multiple important discussions of common interest between world governments and large and emerging companies in the fields of defence manufacturing and other technologically advanced industries are set to be conducted at IDITSC.

The conference will offer a unique opportunity for university students and professionals to learn about the decision-making mechanisms that frame international relations related to the governance of defence industries. To register interest in attending IDITSC, please visit: www.iditsc.com and click on register.

