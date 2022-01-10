PHOTO
DUBAI, UAE: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm today announced a new addition to its spectacular team of experienced professionals with the appointment of Antoine Nassrallah as Director of Sales and Distribution.
Antione joins the property with extensive and specialized regional experience spanning over 10 years working with leading luxury hotels across the country. Hailing from the small island of Friday Harbor, Washington, USA, Antione’s career and passion for hospitality was ignited from summer jobs working at his family restaurant. In 2010, Antione graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in International Hospitality Management from the Swiss Hotel Management School, backing his passions with a strong educational background.
Over the past 10 years, Antoine has made a home in the UAE, beginning his career as a graduate management trainee in the Sales and Marketing department at Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide. Leveraging the valuable skills and wealth of knowledge gained during the program, Antoine joined and integrally contributed to the pre-opening team for The St Regis Abu Dhabi, starting off as a Sales Executive and working his way up to Account Director of Business and Travel in only five years.
Most recently, following a year as Assistant Director of Sales at Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Antione concluded an impressive tenure of nearly four years as the Director of Sales at The Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal. Dedicated to delivering exceptional results, Antione continues to build on his incredible experience by consistently acquiring new skills. This is evident with his latest qualification achieved in 2021 as an Affiliate Studying Member of the Chartered Insititute of Marketing.
With unmatched pleasure and excitement, Marwan Fadel, General Manager at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm said, “We are delighted and thrilled to announce the addition of Antione Nassrallah to our growing team. Given his incredible experience and knowledge of the St. Regis brand from previous roles, we are extremely confident of the positive contributions he brings to the team. As we begin a new year and chapter, we look forward to further building our cherished team and providing the utmost level of service for which our brand is revered.”
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.