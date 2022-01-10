DUBAI, UAE: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm today announced a new addition to its spectacular team of experienced professionals with the appointment of Antoine Nassrallah as Director of Sales and Distribution.

Antione joins the property with extensive and specialized regional experience spanning over 10 years working with leading luxury hotels across the country. Hailing from the small island of Friday Harbor, Washington, USA, Antione’s career and passion for hospitality was ignited from summer jobs working at his family restaurant. In 2010, Antione graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in International Hospitality Management from the Swiss Hotel Management School, backing his passions with a strong educational background.

Over the past 10 years, Antoine has made a home in the UAE, beginning his career as a graduate management trainee in the Sales and Marketing department at Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide. Leveraging the valuable skills and wealth of knowledge gained during the program, Antoine joined and integrally contributed to the pre-opening team for The St Regis Abu Dhabi, starting off as a Sales Executive and working his way up to Account Director of Business and Travel in only five years.

Most recently, following a year as Assistant Director of Sales at Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Antione concluded an impressive tenure of nearly four years as the Director of Sales at The Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal. Dedicated to delivering exceptional results, Antione continues to build on his incredible experience by consistently acquiring new skills. This is evident with his latest qualification achieved in 2021 as an Affiliate Studying Member of the Chartered Insititute of Marketing.

With unmatched pleasure and excitement, Marwan Fadel, General Manager at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm said, “We are delighted and thrilled to announce the addition of Antione Nassrallah to our growing team. Given his incredible experience and knowledge of the St. Regis brand from previous roles, we are extremely confident of the positive contributions he brings to the team. As we begin a new year and chapter, we look forward to further building our cherished team and providing the utmost level of service for which our brand is revered.”

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022