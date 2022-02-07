Doha, Qatar: Milipol Qatar, the Middle East leading international event for homeland security and civil defence, returns to the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) from May 24-26 against a background of rising demand for innovative solutions and advanced security systems to face increasingly complex issues to homeland security.

Held under the patronage of His Highness the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the 14th edition of Milipol Qatar will be officially opened by the Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Interior HE Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani. The event is organised by Qatar’s Ministry of Interior in partnership with Paris-based international event organiser Comexposium, acting on behalf of the GIE Milipol headed by Civipol, the cooperation implementer of the French ministry of the Interior.

Milipol Qatar 2022 is expected to attract over 240 official delegates and dignitaries from 30 nations including Ministers from Iraq, Lebanon, Moldavia and Ukraine.

“In a context of heightened security challenges (Covid, intensification of cyber threats, geopolitical instability), decision makers, security forces, technical implementers, infrastructure developers and citizens are seeking new solutions to tackle rapidly evolving security issues. To this regard, this year’s event will be a powerhouse of innovation.” explained Prefect Yann Jounot, CEO of Civipol and President of Milipol events.

“Milipol Qatar last year cemented its status as the region’s unrivaled homeland security and civil defense event with beyond €89 million of contracts and 82% exhibitor satisfaction rate.”

With many international travel restrictions easing since Milipol Qatar’s last edition in March 2021, the organisers believe this year’s event could well surpass last year’s edition which attracted over 220 exhibitors from 17 countries, more than half of which were new to the event as well as more than 8,000 visitors from 80 nations.

“The industry is eager to showcase its innovations to buyers and opinion leaders, meet official international delegations, develop business in the Middle East and learn and network with security experts during Milipol Qatar’s highly respected knowledge-sharing seminar programme,” explained. François Jullien, Milipol Events Director.

Milipol Qatar 2022 is being organized as the Middle East’s homeland security market is estimated to grow by 14.5% annually during the forecasted period from 2019until 2025, according to marketresearchengine.

“Qatar’s strategic location in the heart of the region makes it an ideal meeting point to access the business potential emanating from the forecasted sector growth,” added M. Jullien. “Exhibitors are also eager to contribute to Qatar’s own homeland and civil defense needs as encompassed within the country’s National Vision 2030 which entails large investment in infrastructure projects all requiring advanced security solutions as well as local and international expertise.”

Online registration for exhibitors is open: www.milipolqatar.com

About Milipol Qatar:

Founded in 1996, Milipol Qatar is the Middle East’s leading homeland security and civil defence exhibition and conference which is held biennially. The industry-only event is organized by the Ministry of Interior of the State of Qatar in partnership with the French-based Comexposium Security, acting on behalf of the GIE Milipol headed by Civipol, the consulting and service company of the French ministry of the Interior.

Milipol Qatar attracts the biggest global public and industrial security players who use the event to showcase the latest security, safety, detection and prevention equipment, systems, and service innovations. The event meets a large part of the State of Qatar’s growing security needs in line with the country’s National Vision 2030.

The 14th edition of Milipol Qatar will be held from May 24 to May 26, 2022, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre and will build on the success of its last edition, which won an 82% exhibitor satisfaction rate. That event attracted over 220 exhibitors from more than 20 countries, over 8,000 visitors from 80 nations, and achieved a declared contracts value of €89 million. The show was covered by 261 accredited media representatives.

For more than 30 years, the MILIPOL brand has been synonymous with high quality, international homeland security events. The brand is represented by Milipol Paris, Milipol Qatar and Milipol Asia-Pacific.

