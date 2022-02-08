A premier and leading eCommerce free zone in the region, Dubai CommerCity, has teamed up with top-tier eCommerce strategy consultant, Techies Infotech. By developing customized eCommerce strategies tailored to the Middle East and North Africa region (MENA), the partnership aims to spur growth for local and international brands in the region.

With the platform provided by Techies Infotech, eCommerce ecosystem leaders can connect, co-create, co-market, co-sell, and measure their relationships with clients over a single, secure network to grow business.

Through our extensive understanding of the eCommerce landscape, we ensure that companies can find solutions that remarkably solve the problems they face with their online stores. Our on-demand eCommerce solutions provide businesses with quick and scalable solutions as well as the most consistently updated extensions with ready-to-use features.

By designing, planning, and implementing an e-commerce strategy that supports Dubai CommerCity's customers' digital transformation journey, Techies Infotech will provide support to its customers.

Through this collaboration, the two entities will share knowledge and expertise to free zone clients, which can lead to the development of an e-commerce platform offering diverse products and services and the company's objectives, strategy, and business model, which include technical audits, selection, and solution design, as well as project management, operations, and logistics advisory, and web design and development, including; integration with enterprise resource planning (ERP) and third-party providers.

About Techies Infotech

We help eCommerce businesses reach more customers and increase revenue by leveraging multichannel presence, user-centric solutions, and know-your-customer tools. We can help you identify the competition roadblocks, determine the eCommerce web development plan, and review your requirements for eCommerce web development. We offer advanced search engine optimization capabilities, cutting-edge user interfaces, and user-friendly features for eCommerce development in Dubai.

Our eCommerce application development services include eCommerce website design, eCommerce web design, B2B and B2C eCommerce, online store development, and customized eCommerce solutions.

About Dubai CommerCity

A distinguished free zone exclusively dedicated to digital commerce, Dubai CommerCity is a pioneer in this sector. eCommerce businesses in the UAE can thrive in Dubai CommerCity's supportive environment. With the UAE's first and foremost e-commerce platform, the region will further cement its status as a global leader in e-commerce.

The Dubai CommerCity offers innovative support services, business setup, modern infrastructure, and excellent networking opportunities in order to provide your business with a stable and secure foundation for growth.

Specifically designed licenses, pre negotiated partnership agreements, and smart-cost structures can benefit start-up and existing e-commerce companies.

