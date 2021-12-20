Talabat and Dubai Restaurant Group (DRG) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support 500 qualified DRG member applicants that meet set criteria with special talabat registration packages.

The collaboration represents a two-year commitment between the entities' to support and strengthen the food and beverage sector in Dubai, and allows DRG members a unique opportunity to expand business visibility and reach through talabat's customer database and logistics network. As part of the agreement, qualified DRG members are eligible for a specialised talabat commercial package, which includes reduced registration and commission fees.

Talabat's revised fees and commission for those availing the Digital Growth Program are as follows: Commission of 5.3 percent and AED8.40 delivery fee per order, as well as 2 percent credit card fees or cash handling fees. There will also be a AED2,324 registration fee for new partners joining talabat.

Mubarak Bin Fahad, Chairman, Dubai Restaurants Group said: "We are pleased to announce our partnership with talabat to support our members and encourage them to grow and expand their business by accelerating their digital presence. This partnership was also in response to our community's growing demand for innovation, speed and variety, something that has become possible in today's highly digital world."

Naim Maadad, Treasurer and Board Member added: "This is indeed a milestone for us. We have been committed to forging partnerships with key players in the market to support the growing F&B sector since our inception, and we are proud to partner with talabat to take another leap in this direction. Over the past four months, I have taken a personal interest in seeking and securing such opportunities as I know what it means for the industry. I am excited to see how this collaboration develops and to witness the success and growth of our DRG members."

Tatiana Rahal, Managing Director, talabat UAE, commented: "We are proud to partner with DRG to develop a tailored restaurant partner onboarding package to help qualified DRG members accelerate their online commerce growth and increase their visibility and order volume. As the leading delivery app in the UAE, we must continue to empower the business communities we operate in, whether it is by supporting SMEs or enabling established businesses to further expand and grow."

Only registered DRG-registered members who meet the qualifying criteria are eligible to apply for the program. The criteria include having a valid DRG membership for a minimum period of three months and working with talabat as the preferred delivery partner. The program is only available to the first 500 DRG members who avail it and it will be valid for two years from the date of signing an MOU.

DRG members already registered with talabat must have operational proficiencies as follows: Vendor Delay of more than 5 minutes of less than 15 percent, a Net Fail Rate (Restaurant Fault) of less than 0.5 percent and a Food Is Ready Button Usage of more than 75 percent.

Interested DRG members can check their eligibility details and apply by contacting sherine@drg.ae.

New talabat partners will also benefit from three-day cash settlements to strengthen their cash flow, which is a known challenge for restaurants.

