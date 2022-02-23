Saudi Arabia, Riyadh: The Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia has been recognized for its efforts in furthering the innovation agenda and creating world-class services through the launch of the E-Visa and National Tourism Monitoring Platform; technology platforms to deliver services to tourists and monitor service excellence of tourism service providers in the Kingdom.

The Ministry has been recognized with the “Digital Business Excellence Award” by Software AG for its exceptional use of technologies to deploy outstanding digital services to effectively open the Kingdom to the world tourism market by ensuring rapid global accessibility, enabling the Kingdom to become a tourist destination of choice. The Ministry introduced unique services to ensure governance of the tourism service provider eco-system in the Kingdom for a world class experience to the nation’s visitors, a benchmark for global tourism industry. By utilizing Software AG’s webMethods technology platform, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Tourism has successfully digitalized critical aspects of the Saudi tourist industry. The initiatives are in line with the national digital transformation program and are a fundamental element within the Saudi Vision 2030 that aims to elevate the Kingdom’s tourism sector.

The award was presented by Mr. Ahmad Salama, Regional Vice President at Software AG during the inaugural session of LEAP event in Riyadh to Mr. Hisham Algarni, General Manager – Planning & Strategy on behalf of Ministry of Tourism, Saudi Arabia.

On receiving the award, Mr. Hisham Algarni, General Manager – Planning & Strategy, Ministry of Tourism Saudi Arabia said: “Technology plays a critical role in enabling a safe and seamless experience for both domestic & international tourists. Our role is to formulate and align digitalization strategies to shape a dynamic, vibrant, and innovative tourism sector for the Kingdom.

“The Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia has demonstrated an outstanding level of innovation in delivering Software AG solutions that have enabled them to resolve a critical agenda,” said Ahmad Salama, Regional Vice President, Software AG. Our heartiest congratulations go out to them in achieving Software AG’s Business Excellence Award, a testament to their dedication to excellence in driving real value - providing rapid global accessibility and playing an integral role in the kingdoms’ goal to become a tourist destination of choice.”

The rapid and enlightened deployment of advanced technology by the Ministry of Tourism, including Software AG solutions, has played a role in accelerating Kingdom’s tourism industry for economic diversification and development, thereby accelerating the goal of raising the sector’s contribution from 3% to 10% by 2030 and creating one million new jobs by 2030.

The award is in line with Software AG’s efforts to highlight digital transformation amongst customers who have demonstrated an outstanding level of innovation in delivering Software AG based solutions that solve customers’ most critical business challenges.

Software AG continually celebrates organizations and customers who have pushed the envelope to accomplish progressive changes by driving business transformation to achieve greater efficiencies that result in distinguished services for citizens, residents, and visitors of the country.

