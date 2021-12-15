PHOTO
Dubai, UAE: – Hanane Benkhallouk, author of Seeds of Change discussed Sustainable Development Goals and building an innovative and sustainable future, as part of UN Women event held at Mission Possible - Opportunity Pavilion EXPO 2020 on December 13, 2021. The important dialog of the session put a focus on advancing towards necessary changes that focus on a more balanced society and world.
Benkhallouk, shared her insights including those from her book on how to remain relevant in an ever-changing world, develop and implement strategies, and create positive change.
"As Martin Luther said, if you want to change the world, pick up your pen and start writing" I encourage more women to spread their message, and raise their voices through authorship. It is not an easy journey, but it is so well worth it”, said Hanane.
Founder and Executive Director of Sustain Leadership Consultancy, Tawazoun, Hanane offers her expertise on strategic leadership, innovation and diversity, and inclusion for corporations and governments across the globe. Having worked with +500 entrepreneurs, supported +20 incubators/accelerators/entrepreneurship developments spaces and platforms in more than 20 countries, she is dedicated to contributing to the move of the Arab Region into an innovation and knowledge-based economy.
About the Hanane B.
Hanane Benkhallouk is an award-winning senior consultant and entrepreneur, with over 20 years of diverse professional experiences in international markets, including the USA, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. A certified culture change and innovation strategist, she holds a DBA and an MBA, and regularly advises corporations, government institutions, NGOs and SMEs in building human-centric business models and creating cultures of innovation. Hanane is a global speaker and author, with her work published in Harvard Business Review and Forbes Middle East.
