During the session, Omar Ghobash, UAE Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy, former UAE Ambassador to Russia, Aleksey Sitnikov, Professor and scientific secretary of the Academy of Social Technologies, Dmitry Egorchenkov, Director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts of RUDN University, Pavel Luksha, Futurologist and Global Education Futures founder, professor of practice at the Moscow School of Management SKOLKOVO and Maksim Protasov, CEO, Rusquality discussed the issues humanity has faced with the pandemic, Russia’s role, and the decisions that must be made now — both to tackle the immediate challenges and to build back stronger.
Omar Ghobash stated: “The UAE utilizes the approach of focusing on results and problem-solving. I would like to define three stages of issue management in the UAE. The first stage is to build simple systems for people to operate, alongside predictions of multiple possible consequences of decisions. The second stage focuses on minimizing the effects of global conflicts and transborder issues on our country while maintaining our security and offering our assistance whenever possible. Even though a small state can appear helpless in global conflicts we are agile and recognize the unpredictability of the issues and their cross-border influence. We can change our approaches and regulations quickly to respond to dangers and opportunities. The third stage has been applied recently – as a country we don’t look anymore at government procedures in terms of years and decades but rather in terms of weeks and months to adjust and act rapidly, which is essential while working with global crisis such as Covid-19 pandemic”.
Aleksey Sitnikov mentioned: “The processes we face in the 21st century are so unpredictable, that we cannot fight them the way we did for centuries as we need to adapt to these processes with alternative visions and use them for our development. Pandemic didn’t invent anything new, it just speeded things up and therefore Society needs to change the way of thinking and its criteria”.
