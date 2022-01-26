UAE, Dubai: The RoyalJet Group - the Abu Dhabi owned and operated award winning global leader in premium private aviation - has again expanded its growing fleet with the acquisition of yet another Boeing Business Jet.

The purchase transaction was completed recently and this pristine, low time aircraft is currently undergoing technological and communications upgrades in Basel, Switzerland. It is expected to enter into service with RoyalJet and be available for charter globally in April 2022.

Rob DiCastri, CEO at RoyalJet said: “Despite the ongoing challenges presented by the pandemic, demand in the past 6 months has exceeded supply in our sector of the aviation industry and in our region. The overall health of the global private jet market has now been strong for an extended period of time, and growth is expected to continue.”

“Fleet expansion, renewal and upgrade are integral elements of our ongoing customer experience transformation, allowing us to continue to provide an even more exceptional experience to our guests,” he added.

This Boeing Business Jet boasts 23 passenger VVIP interior with a forward crew rest area for long journeys, an aft private master bedroom with private lavatory and shower, and a mid-cabin open plan VVIP lounge. It has been finished with state of the art materials and a custom configuration designed for functionality and maximum comfort and can sleep up to 12 in VVIP lie-flat seats and its queen sized bed.

It has also been previously upgraded with special soundproofing to reduce in-flight noise levels, along with a low cabin altitude modification, special humidifiers and a HEPA filtration system, all designed to optimize health and comfort, leaving passengers more relaxed and fresher upon reaching their destination.

To further enhance the on board experience this aircraft is being fitted with the latest technology and the best connectivity available in the market. This will include the very latest lighting, cabin management and in-flight entertainment systems, complimented by a high-quality sound system including overhead speakers and subwoofers. Passengers will also be able to stream high definition video content throughout the flight, including via their own personal accounts with providers such as Apple TV, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video utilizing the industry leading on board wifi system.

This aircraft will also become the longest range BBJ in RoyalJet’s fleet, with auxiliary fuel tanks giving it the capability to fly non-stop for more than 12 hours and reach almost any destination globally with only one short fuel stop. It will be the 14th aircraft in RoyalJet’s fleet, which will now include 11 BBJs – already by far the world’s largest fleet of its type.

“This is an exceptional aircraft with exceptional capabilities, along with an interior which we are confident will delight our current and future customers. It reduces the age of our fleet, however it is only one more step in our continued upgrade and expansion, as we are actively pursuing further additions of new aircraft going forward.” added DiCastri.

Booking enquiry: Please visit the RoyalJet website for futher details: https://www.royaljetgroup.com/

Email:GENERAL.INFO@ROYALJETGROUP.COM

-Ends-

About RoyalJet

The RoyalJet Group is an Abu Dhabi owned and operated group of companies which leads the global premium private aviation sector and is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan.

With its headquarters in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, the Group operates mainly from its Fixed Based Operations (FBO) / VIP Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport and the company and its employees hold multiple certifications and licenses issued by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority and the Bermuda Civil Aviation Authority.

The Group, through its Abu Dhabi and Bermuda entities, owns and/or operates 11 Boeing Business Jets and 3 Bombardier Global 5000/6000 aircraft, offering aircraft management, aircraft charter, aircraft leasing, medical evacuation flights, aircraft brokerage, flight support services, FBO services, aircraft maintenance, repair and CAMO services, aircraft acquisition and disposal services and VIP aviation consulting.

The RoyalJet Group is a founding member of the Middle East Business Aviation Association (MEBAA), a member of various other industry associations, and its flight and ground operations are certified by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and under the Wyvern Wingman program. Its FBO is also a member of the industry leading Air Elite Network.

RoyalJet is also a proud multiple winner of the “World’s Leading Private Jet Charter” category at the annual World Travel Awards and its FBO has won multiple awards for its facilities and services.

https://www.royaljetgroup.com/

