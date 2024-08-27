Abu Dhabi, UAE – 83% of UAE residents are inspired by the achievements of Emirati women over the past five years. This is according to a recent survey conducted by Volkswagen Abu Dhabi to mark Emirati Women’s Day on 28 August, celebrating the impact of their contributions to shaping the nation.

76% of respondents believe that Emirati women have become more prominent in leading government positions since 2019, with 80% agreeing that they will play a key role in driving the UAE’s economic progress over the next decade and beyond.

Since its foundation, the UAE has consistently pursued policies to further empower women. The most recent National Policy for Empowerment of Emirati Women aims to ensure equitable and comprehensive participation of women in all areas of life, fostering their leadership and enhancing the quality of life within the society. The UAE ranks first in the region and ninth globally, according to the “Gender Equality Index 2024” issued by the United Nations Development Programme.

Reflecting these efforts, Emirati women’s presence has been most noticeable by respondents in sectors such as healthcare (57%), followed by government (54%), arts and culture (38%), science and research (34%), and entrepreneurship (32%).

Jordan Walker, General Manager at Volkswagen Abu Dhabi, commented, It’s remarkable to see the progress of the UAE and the pivotal role Emirati women have played in shaping it. This survey celebrates their vital contributions and highlights the widespread recognition and deep appreciation they receive from the community.

The survey was conducted by YouGov, polling over 1,000 UAE residents aged 18-50 years.

