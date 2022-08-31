The UAE Online Gifting market registered growth due to its widespread acceptance in personalized gifting culture among consumers across the country. Furthermore, in the coming years digital gift types would grow with the highest rate in the market.

According to 6Wresearch, UAE Online Gifting Market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% during 2022-2028. The growth of e-commerce sector combined with offers and discounts have increased the demand for continuous gifts supply. The rich heritage gifting culture in Arab region growing rapidly which boosting up the demand for gifts in the market. Additionally, growing MICE sector on the back of increasing tourism in UAE would further accelerate the demand for online gift market in the region.

By applications, residential/personal segment accounted for highest share in 2021 owing to high usage in occasions such as birthday, anniversary, religious festivals, private events, and parties etc.

According to Vatan Saini, Research Associate, 6Wresearch, “UAE Online Gifting market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years on account of the country’s increasing focus on e-commerce sector such as Dubai e-commerce strategy which would boost FDI into the economy.

Furthermore, growing trend of gifting employees in corporate sector along with increasing number of corporate offices would boost the demand for online gifting market in the forecast period”

According to Mehak Raghuvanshi, Research Associate, 6Wresearch, “UAE Online Gifting would witness a significant growth in the coming years on account of increased government focus on digital infrastructure and aim to diversify its economy.

Additionally, rising focus on hospitality sector to attract the tourism and rapidly increasing e-commerce sector is also expected to increase demand of online gifts in the market.”

Some of the major companies in UAE Online Gifting market include Ferns N Petals, JOI Gifts, Tinas, Blooming box, Mange Tout Gifts Trading LLC, Giftbag, Jasani, 1800 Gift Portal and Giftshabibi.

“UAE Online Gifting Market (2022-2028)” report provides an in-depth analysis with 97 figures and 5 tables, covered in 88 pages. The report comprehensively covers the market by types, by applications, and by regions. UAE Online Gifting market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

