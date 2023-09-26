Large companies in the UAE expect to face some of the lowest regional rates of internal and external security threats next year, confirming the country’s status as one of the safest countries in the Middle East and the World to do business.

That’s according to the first-ever World Security Report published by G4S. 1,775 Chief Security Officers (CSOs) in 30 countries at large, global companies with total revenue of more than $20 trillion, took part in the research. 235 CSOs were surveyed in the Middle East from UAE, KSA, Egypt, and Jordan.

On internal threats, CSOs expect to face the fewest number of sabotage incidents in the region at 13%. In contrast, the global and regional average is 22%. They also predict facing the lowest number of violence against other employees and industrial espionage cases in the region.

Regarding external threats, CSOs expect to face the fewest vandalism incidents across the region next year at 13%. Additionally, CSOs anticipate regional lows for theft of intellectual property and company physical property, both at 15%.

However, more companies in the UAE than any other country in the region, at 46%, said climate change will be a security-impacting hazard over the next year. In response to this, perhaps, 44% say the adoption of new technology is being driven by making their business more sustainable, which is also higher than anywhere else in the region.

UAE-based companies look set to be at the forefront of technology innovation in their security operations across the region, and already use more cutting-edge or advanced technology than any other country in the Middle East at 43%. Additionally, they appear to be using this well, with 65% strongly agreeing that technology is improving the overall effectiveness of their security operations. The global average is 56%.

Over the next five years, more companies in the UAE than any other in the region at 52% say they will use biometrics and facial recognition technology. The same is true for smart cities and smart buildings technology.

The UAE is the second highest country in the world behind the USA to say it will use autonomous cars and transportation technology over the next five years in their security operations at 43%.

Mohamed Kamal, Regional Managing Director for G4S in the Middle East, said:

“The UAE has a fantastic reputation for business competitiveness and the World Security Report only confirms this.”

“The low levels of external and internal security threats anticipated in the coming year are testament to the steps taken by the UAE government to clamp down on issues relating to cyber attacks and intellectual property theft. This research suggests companies are taking a similar level of vigilance.”

“The planned use of a wide range of new technologies also puts the UAE in a good position to meet future challenges.”

Mel Brooks, Regional CEO for G4S Africa & Middle East, said:

“Many countries in the Middle East are undergoing an economic transformation as their governments move away from oil and push to make their economies some of the biggest in the World.”

“This report highlights the favourable operating conditions for businesses in the Middle East, with the security outlook looking better than elsewhere against many measures.”

About the World Security Report 2023

This landmark research is an independent, anonymous survey of 1,775 chief security officers (CSOs), or those in equivalent roles, from large, global companies in 30 countries, with a combined annual revenue of more than $20 trillion in 2022, representing a quarter of the world’s total Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Website: https://worldsecurityreport.com/

About G4S, an Allied Universal® Company

In 2021, G4S, a London-based global security company, was acquired by Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company that provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver tailored, integrated security solutions. This acquisition expands Allied Universal’s footprint and infrastructure on a global and local level. Through the company’s vast network of approximately 800,000 employees, we leverage global best practices in communities all over the world. With revenues of approximately $20 billion, we are supported by efficient processes and systems that can only come with scale to help deliver our promise locally: keeping people safe so our communities can thrive. In Africa and the Middle East, we have an extensive network of offices and more than 124,000 employees to support our local communities and customers. We believe there is no greater purpose than serving and safeguarding customers, communities, and people in today’s world. For more information, please visit www.g4s.com or www.aus.com.

