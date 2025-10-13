Riyadh, KSA: New research from TikTok reveals how the MENA region is embracing discovery-led commerce. The findings highlight TikTok's unique role in influencing every stage of the shopping journey, with 15% of all product discoveries across media channels, emails and even word of mouth, made through TikTok.

Across MENA, Q4 is widely considered a peak season for shopping and cultural activity. Global sales moments such as Black Friday, Singles' Day, and Cyber Monday overlap with regional celebrations including Saudi National Day, UAE National Day and a packed calendar of festivals and entertainment. This combination makes Q4 the most dynamic period for retail and digital engagement across the region.

TikTok's research shows that Q4 is not limited to short spikes in activity. In fact, 66% of people in MENA shop outside of major sales events, pacing their purchases strategically across the quarter. Over half of users report making unplanned or impulse purchases after seeing videos on TikTok. With salience of shopping content running high, consumers are engaging earlier and more consistently, and spend is distributed across October, November, and December (34%, 39%, and 27% respectively).

This evolving approach to shopping, marked by sustained engagement throughout Q4, offers new opportunities for brands to connect with audiences early and often. 69% of users in MENA say they are more open to seeing ads on TikTok than other platforms. TikTok's role as a discovery-driven platform ensures businesses can reach consumers at key moments across the shopping journey, from sparking interest to inspiring action and fostering advocacy.

"The data is clear: TikTok drives impact at every stage of the shopping journey, starting with discovery and continuing through purchase and post-purchase advocacy. In MENA, where creativity, culture, and commerce converge, TikTok is redefining how consumers and businesses connect. These results highlight the region as a leader in adopting discovery-led shopping behaviors and showcase the opportunities this creates for brands across markets," said Aref Yehia, Head of Business Partnerships for Retail & E-Commerce at TikTok, MENA.

As Q4 becomes an increasingly critical time period for brands, the new research underscores TikTok's role as a partner offering rich insights, creative tools, and a platform where discovery drives business outcomes. "By leveraging TikTok, businesses can engage audiences in smarter, more efficient ways, building campaigns that align with consumer expectations and maximize seasonal success," concludes Yehia.

About TikTok:

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok's global headquarters are in Los Angeles and Singapore, and its offices include New York, London, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Current Global – tiktok@currentglobal.com

TikTok Middle East and North Africa: tara.farouqi@tiktok.com