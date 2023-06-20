Read for more insights from Sprinklr and Martechvibe's State of Customer Service in The Middle East Report

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced the launch of its State of Customer Service in The Middle East report, in collaboration with Martechvibe. The report reveals that within Middle Eastern organisations (across the UAE, KSA and Qatar), there is a trend of building multiple service solutions to tackle specific challenges within the customer experience framework.

The ambition of customer service is no more to simply find a resolution in the case of poor experiences. The new role of customer service within the enterprise needs new tools and a fresh approach. This report tracks this shift from being reactive to being proactive.

Talking about the report, Haitham Elkhatib, Vice President of MEA at Sprinklr, said, “Delving into the way Middle Eastern organizations are servicing their customers online, as well as their approach towards modernizing these processes, is vital to organizational growth. Our study found that more than 65 per cent of ME businesses are ready for digitization and smooth implementation of different technologies and software to enhance their customer experience journeys. The focus on social media approaches when elevating CX through technology shows companies' adaptability to understand their customers.”

To gather real-world data-led insights, a survey was conducted with 100 customer service representatives holding various customer service positions, such as Director, C-suite, Heads of departments, Senior Manager and Marketing Managers across industries like retail, BFSI and hospitality. Respondents have a customer base of over a million users combined. The report also incorporates viewpoints from several customer service specialists from the same industries and regions via in-depth interviews.

Key Findings from the report:

43% of respondents want to re-evaluate their customer service tech stack

64% of respondents are developing social monitoring tools to provide real-time intelligence

65% of respondents are looking for seamless implementation from their technology partners

55% of respondents said they will introduce a ‘you said, we act’ communication strategy to increase trust and loyalty

Read the report to understand how service organisations are adopting a strategic approach when implementing technology, with a sharp focus on a value-driven function.

