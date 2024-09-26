UAE real estate market anticipated to reach a value of AED 2.5 trillion by the end of 2024

Dubai, UAE: QUBE Development, the renowned international real estate developer, known for their trailblazing building solutions, shares its insights on UAE’s real estate market, which continues to garner strong demand from investors from all over the world. The growing surge is due to various factors with the off-plan market being the major contributor and responsible for 65 percent of overall sales transactions for the month of August 2024, a 54% volume increase from what was recorded during the same period last year.[1]

According to data analytics online platform, Statista, the UAE real estate market is anticipated to reach a value of AED 2.5 trillion by the end of 2024[2]. This growth is spearheaded by the increasing influx of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), who have entered the market looking for strong investment opportunities with a focus on the luxury property sector, primarily in the off-plan market where a high number of ultra-luxury projects and megaprojects are currently underway.

The global interest has been recognized by QUBE, who have recently launched their first residential project ‘Cubix Residences’ located in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and providing a focus on durability, reliability, sustainability, and exceptional quality to the family-oriented community in the area. This is just the first of many projects to follow as the company has announced its plans to invest an additional AED 2.6 billion worth of inventory into the Dubai market by the end of 2025 to continue expanding its portfolio in this prime market.

Construction Director of QUBE Development, Ramy Abdel Kader, commented: “Cubix Residences is progressing on schedule, with construction now reaching 25%. The surging demand for premium real estate in Dubai reinforces our commitment to deliver efficiently and to the highest standards. At QUBE Development, we provide sustainable, high-quality developments that cater to the evolving needs of urban living. As we move forward, we look forward to unveiling more innovative projects that will continue shaping Dubai’s real estate landscape."

With a commitment to sustainable design and community engagement, QUBE Development’s ambition is to make a positive and lasting impact by enhancing the quality of life for all residents through its future developments. By contributing to the well-being of the community and encouraging a healthier, happier tomorrow for everyone, the company looks forward to continuing its efforts in building communities and fostering a strong sense of connection among UAE residents.

About QUBE Development:

QUBE Development is a leading developer of high-quality residential properties and commercial spaces. Standing on the 30-year legacy of experience and excellence, QUBE is dedicated to transforming living spaces in the UAE by integrating sustainable architecture, captivating design, and unparalleled amenities. Each residence fosters distinctive communities, ensuring every space creates lasting value for customers while offering a harmonious blend of functionality and innovative design that elevates modern living and exceeds expectations.

As a sustainable and community-focused developer, QUBE Development aims to set the benchmark for real estate development by creating the foundation for generational wealth for its customers. The company prioritizes durability, reliability, sustainability, and quality in every project. Expanding its portfolio throughout the UAE, QUBE Development responds swiftly to the evolving market demands, maintaining a commitment to providing the highest quality builds through collaborations with world-renowned architects and dedicated contractors to ensure meticulous attention to design and construction.

Since its successful launch in the UAE, QUBE Development is set to introduce AED 2.6 billion worth of inventory in Dubai alone by 2025. The extensive portfolio covers 320,641 square feet of land and 1,542,000 square feet of GFA, creating legacies for customers. Invest in a future of unparalleled quality and innovation with QUBE Development.

