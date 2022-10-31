Global report takes a close look at developer job motivation and frustration, revealing ways to keep developers for the long term and how low-code development can help

DUBAI – OutSystems, a global leader in high-performance application development, today released a new developer jobs report identifying the factors that motivate them to stay with their companies and the frustrations that drive them away. The new report, Developer Engagement Report: Are Your Developers Happy or Halfway Out The Door? draws on data from more than 860 global developers from different backgrounds to identify trends regarding developer satisfaction and retention and provide best practices for IT leaders to avoid developer burnout and turnover.

“We continue to be amazed by how IT leaders and developers around the globe continue to innovate in the face of challenges. However, with a global talent shortage of over one million developers1, IT leaders will not be able to hire their way out of the challenges they face in response to the insatiable appetite for building high-performance, quality software,” said Gonçalo Gaiolas, Chief Product Officer of OutSystems. “Instead, they need technologies that will optimize resources, alleviate workloads, and supercharge developer productivity. IT leaders who understand the benefits of various tools can support advanced development techniques, including specific developer coding preferences while easing the friction, toil, and resource issues that continually test developer motivation and frustration.”

The report findings give IT teams and C-level executives new insights into retaining talented developers and opportunities to attract new developer talent as competition tightens. Key findings include:

Developers love their jobs, but are less satisfied with day-to-day work: Globally, 64% of respondents say they “love” their jobs, yet only 46% say they are very satisfied with the day-to-day elements of their jobs. Overall, US developers seem less happy than their global counterparts. Only 49% of US developers love their jobs, yet only 37% are very satisfied with their day-to-day work.

Retention is a challenge: Globally, fewer than half (48%) of developers said they would definitely be with their current company a year from now — and that percentage falls to 29% when looking two years out. For US developers, the numbers were even lower. Only 38% said they would definitely be with their current company in one year and only 18% felt they would be in two years.

US developers are leading in work-life balance: US developers feel significantly better overall about their work-life balance. While 50% of respondents strongly agreed they need better work-life balance, only 30% of US developers felt the same.

The grass isn’t always greener: While slightly more US developers are seriously considering changing companies right now (33% US vs. 31% globally), they feel less confident about their prospects. Only 25% of US developers strongly agreed that there are many opportunities to easily get a better position right now, compared to 42% of global respondents.

Development Techniques Matter – The Impact of Low-Code Solutions

With the significant rise of low-code as a streamlined development technique, the report investigates developers who use low-code as a subset of the larger developer community. Results indicate low-code users – most of whom also use traditional coding languages alongside low-code – experience greater satisfaction around workload, shorter work weeks, more career growth, and fewer other factors that contribute to burnout.

More than half of low-code developers reported that they were “very satisfied” with both team productivity (59%) and the quality of tools at their disposal to complete their work (57%). Conversely, less than half of traditional code users reported similar feelings around team productivity (41%) and developer tools (36%).

More than 71% of low-code users said they were able to stick to the typical 40-hour work week, compared to only 44% of traditional developers. Additionally, 63% of low-code developers indicate they are happy with their salary and benefits compared to 40% of traditional developers.

Low-code developers have received an average of 3.5 job promotions at their current company, while traditional developers have been promoted just 2.0 times.

Full Report Findings

The complete Developer Engagement Report is available here. The full report detail insights that help CIOs, IT Directors, and leaders understand developer engagement trends and how low-code can boost developer satisfaction. For more information on OutSystems, visit OutSystems.com.

Study Methodology

Findings in the "Developer Engagement Report: Are Your Developers Happy or Halfway Out The Door?” are based on a survey panel of 860 developers working either full-time or part-time managed by Evans Data Corp. The panel of developers surveyed spanned multiple industries and regions, including the Americas (United States, Mexico, Brazil), EMEA (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Netherlands), and APAC (Singapore, India, and Australia).

