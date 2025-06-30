Dubai, United Arab Emirates – La Ville Hotel & Suites is pleased to announce the appointment of Romain Mejecaze as the new General Manager, effective 15th June 2025.

Romain brings over two decades of international luxury hospitality experience, having held senior leadership roles across Europe, the Middle East, the Caribbean, the UK and the US. Most recently, he served as Senior Director of Operations, Luxury Middle East at Marriott International, where he oversaw a portfolio of up to 66 iconic properties, including prestigious brands such as St. Regis, The Ritz-Carlton, and Bulgari Hotels.

His impressive career includes a successful tenure at Hotel Arts Barcelona, a Ritz-Carlton property, where he led complex multi-outlet operations and major renovation projects. He has also played a pivotal role in several high-profile pre-openings, reflecting his operational expertise and strategic acumen.

Known for his people-first leadership style, Romain is deeply committed to operational excellence and delivering exceptional guest experiences. Reflecting on his new role, he shared:"I’m excited to build on La Ville’s unique character and lead with purpose, passion, and a commitment to excellence. Together with the team, we’ll create experiences that genuinely resonate with our guests and community."

With this vision, Romain aims to further enhance La Ville’s boutique charm, culinary identity and personalised service, strengthening its position as one of Dubai’s most distinctive luxury lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please contact Brazen MENA at

E: laville@brazenmena.com

About La Ville Hotel and Suites

La Ville Hotel & Suites is a boutique hotel experience found in the heart of CITY WALK, Dubai’s urban living destination. Part of the Autograph Collection, this distinctive low-rise property celebrates stylish, iconic architecture and provides a sociable setting for guests to meet and mingle. Dining includes surprising cosmopolitan and social experiences, tailored to individual preferences and moods.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,300 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 134 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy™, its highly awarded travel program with 141 million members globally. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.