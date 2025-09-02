Outbound leisure travel spend rose 48% during school holidays, with 40% of travelers taking multiple trips

Family travel nearly doubled this summer to 20% of outbound trips, with ticket spending up 48% and an average of $2,195 for families of 2–5 people

Children are shaping itineraries: amusement park spend surged 150%, entertainment averaged $145 per card, and toy spending rose 70%

Dubai, UAE: Visa’s latest Travel Pulse: UAE – Summer Holidays Edition highlights how family travel is taking center stage in the UAE’s outbound tourism landscape, with children increasingly influencing how and where families spend their holidays.

Outbound leisure travel spend surged 48% compared to the rest of the year (RoY), as UAE residents took advantage of school holidays to combine visits to family abroad with international leisure trips. The study also found that 40% of leisure travelers took multiple trips this summer, averaging 14 days per trip, with premium cardholders driving 88% of spend and a 17% rise in premium segment spending.

Family travel comes to the fore:

Summer 2025 marked a strong increase in family travel, which accounted for 20% of outbound trips, nearly double the RoY average of 12%. Ticketing spend grew 48% compared to RoY, with families of two to five people spending an average of $2,195 on tickets alone.

Top outbound destinations:

London remained the leading international destination, with 7% traveler share, followed by Muscat (7% traveler share). Riyadh followed with 6% of traveler share, alongside Istanbul (5%) and Bangkok (5%). Brasilia, 12,000 km away, was the farthest destination visited by UAE travelers.

Kids shape the itinerary:

The study underscores the rising influence of children on family itineraries. Spending on amusement parks soared 150% by UAE-issued cards. On average, UAE travelers spent $145 per card on entertainment and $925 per card on accommodation, while spending at toy merchants surged 70% globally.

“Summer travel has always been a family affair, but it is interesting to see how children are increasingly shaping where and how families spend their holidays,” said Salima Gutieva, Visa’s VP and Country Manager for UAE. “These insights help us, as well as our partners across banks, governments, and merchants, design travel experiences that are more rewarding, seamless, and family-friendly. By leveraging data-driven personalization and exclusive partnerships, we can enable our cardholders to maximize value while enjoying memorable trips.”

Visa’s analysis reveals that summer travel is becoming more experiential, with families at the center of this trend. Banks and tourism authorities have an opportunity to create targeted travel rewards, collaborate with key international and local merchants for exclusive benefits, and design early-booking incentives tailored to families.

Additional Information and methodology

This report has been prepared using anonymized transaction data related to the use of Visa cards globally. The analysis covers the period from June 15 to August 15, 2025 and takes into consideration both PoS & Cash Spends. 1. The “rest of the year” (RoY) refers to the nine months from September 2024 to May 2025. 2. Figures derived from Airlines related spends done by Visa Cards.

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at About Visa, visamiddleeast.com/blog and @VisaCEMEA.