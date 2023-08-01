Kaspersky announced the addition of new crypto protection features to its consumer product line, including Kaspersky Standard, Kaspersky Plus and Kaspersky Premium. The new features, based on our core award-winning technologies, have been specially tailored for crypto users. In particular, it includes defense from cryptoscam fraud, cryptojacking and enhanced protection of crypto wallet credentials.

Cryptocurrency users are a very attractive target for cybercriminals who aim to gain access to users’ money and personal data. In the last year, cryptocurrency phishing rose significantly, seeing 40% year-on-year growth with 5,040,520 detections of crypto phishing in 2022, compared to 3,596,437 in 2021.

Essential crypto protection features such as cryptoscam and cryptojacking protection are available across all three new Kaspersky plans: Kaspersky Standard, Kaspersky Plus and Kaspersky Premium. Among all tiers, Kaspersky Premium is the most complete solution with maximum features for crypto protection.

New crypto relevant tools are available within four main sets.

Cryptoscam and fraud protection

Kaspersky cryptoscams and fraud has the power to protect users from various scams and fraud. It prevents users from visiting websites masquerading as being original crypto sources and is designed to trick the user into sharing personal or financial data relating to crypto wallets and cryptocurrencies. In case users are faced with a cryptoscam, the website is blocked and the user is alerted with a notification:

Cryptojacking protection

Cryptojacking protection is the second most important feature devoted to defending users from unauthorized usage of their PC computing power to generate cryptocurrency. It also prevents deterioration of the PC’s performance and unwanted electricity usage. Kaspersky’s behavior-based detection technology protects devices from unauthorized crypto mining. Again, once cryptojacking behavior is detected, Kaspersky product will notify users:

Crypto wallet credentials security

Crypto wallet credentials’ security features are aimed at protecting two key types of data: account password and a seed phrase. It is important to keep and protect them, since there are no ways users can recover access to their wallets in case of loss of this data, which also means they lose of all assets in the wallet. Key features here are:

Password Safety Status, which warns users if their crypto passwords have been leaked online or are easy to crack;

Identity Protection Wallet that stores any sensitive data in an encrypted vault accessible only by a user on any of the users’ devices (utilizing the most secure AES-256-bit encryption algorithms);

Secret Vault that converts users’ sensitive information like crypto credentials into an unreadable format and protects it with a password on a device hard drive.

Reliable anti-virus and VPN

Core anti-virus and VPN security features ensure strong protection from basic cybersecurity threats like viruses, malware, spyware and ransomware, which are ranking high among crypto owners. In particular, it includes:

Real-time Threat Protection - multi-layered advanced security that helps protect against existing and emerging malware threats;

Stalkerware which warns about apps secretly installed on PC and Android devices to spy on users;

Remote Access Detection which prevents criminals from accessing users’ PCs to collect information that could be used to steal their identity;

Unwanted apps installation blocker that blocks installation of unwanted bundled apps that users didn’t intend to install and that might be malicious;

Smart Firewall which monitors all PC connections and prevents access to a computer over the Internet or local network;

Secure Data Input which helps protect users’ data from keyloggers (secure keyboard input).

Adware Remover which detects and removes adware, malicious tools, auto-dialers and suspicious packagers.

Anti-Banner which blocks annoying – and potentially dangerous – banner ads and pop-ups, on websites and in some apps.

In addition, there is also an unlimited VPN for PCs and mobile platforms available, ensuring high levels of personal data and connection protection. In addition, Kaspersky VPN is the fastest product in terms of performance speed[1], allowing users to download files or watch movies with no ping or traffic loss.

“The crypto population is growing very quickly and already reached 300 million users in 2022. We see that blockchain users are both concerned and exposed to crypto crime as - according to our research - almost half (44%) fear crypto crime. We are supporting the needs of the crypto community by adding special crypto protection features to our portfolio, so our customers can work with cryptocurrency without cybersecurity risks to their money and personal data,” comments Marina Titova, Vice-President, Consumer Product Marketing at Kaspersky.

-Ends-

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help over 220,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.