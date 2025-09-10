Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Jersey Finance has published its latest whitepaper titled “Cross-Border Investment and Finance Structuring: Insights from the 2025 Jersey Finance Roundtables,” capturing critical market perspectives from leading financial stakeholders across the GCC and East Africa.

The whitepaper is the outcome of a multi-city roundtable series held between February and May 2025, featuring private discussions with family office principals, legal experts, sovereign representatives, and finance professionals in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kenya, and beyond. The report provides thematic insights into how the cross-border investment landscape is evolving in response to regulatory changes, the rising institutionalization of wealth management, and the growing convergence of ESG and technology in wealth structuring.

Faizal Bhana, Director – Middle East, Africa and India, Jersey Finance, said: “This report reflects the increasing sophistication of capital deployment strategies across the GCC and East Africa, as well as the expanding role of international financial centres in supporting long-term investment priorities.”

He added: “From professionalised family offices to next-generation ESG mandates, the insights highlight a dynamic shift in how cross-border wealth is managed and structured.”

Key findings include the increasing focus of GCC-led capital flows on co-investment models in infrastructure, healthcare, and technology sectors, moving beyond traditional state ownership structures. Family offices are adopting more formal governance tools, such as private trust companies, foundations, and succession planning frameworks, to support the next generation. In addition, Sharia-compliant finance is gaining momentum with new structures emerging in response to AAOIFI Standard 62 and a growing alignment with ESG principles. International financial centres like Jersey, DIFC, and ADGM are collaborating to support hybrid structures that address both regulatory and operational requirements.

Additionally, digital transformation is significantly impacting onboarding, due diligence, and compliance processes, with a rising interest in AI-powered tools to facilitate cross-border operations. The whitepaper also features dedicated analysis from the Abu Dhabi roundtable on Islamic finance, where participants discussed sukuk innovation, ethical investment alignment, and the growing demand for jurisdictional consistency in Sharia-compliant structures.

In its strategic recommendations, the report advocates for deeper cooperation among IFCs, stronger regional education initiatives, and continued development of digital infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of cross-border investors.

The full whitepaper is available for download here.

About Jersey:

Jersey has been a leading international finance centre for more than 60 years. It has a forward-thinking and ESG-driven approach and is at the forefront of banking, corporate services, fintech, funds, investment management, private wealth, and the specialist areas of Islamic finance and philanthropy. Financial firms in Jersey provide services to clients around the world, plus over 30 Jersey-based financial firms also operate in the Gulf region, and four have recently set up in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Notes:

The 2025 roundtable series was held in Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Mombasa, and Nairobi between February and May 2025.

The whitepaper reflects anonymised insights from over 120 senior participants representing family offices, sovereign entities, legal firms, financial institutions, and regulatory bodies.

Jersey Finance has a permanent presence in the Gulf region, with Faizal Bhana, overseeing engagement across the Middle East, Africa, and India.

A dedicated section of the report explores the evolution of Sharia-compliant cross-border finance, developed in partnership with Foot Anstey LLP.

For interviews with Jersey Finance representatives or additional commentary, please contact:

Yasa Ahmad, Edelman Smithfield at yasa.ahmad@edelmansmithfield.com

Media contact:

Yasa Ahmad

Edelman Smithfield

Email: yasa.ahmad@edelmansmithfield.com