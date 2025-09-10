Muscat: Oxford Business Group (OBG), in partnership with Oman’s Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MCIIP), has released the Arabic version of its report, “Investing in Oman’s Future: High-Growth Opportunities in Key Sectors.”

First published in English earlier this year, the report highlights Oman’s ongoing efforts to attract investment and foster economic transformation through strategic initiatives aligned with Vision 2040. The newly released Arabic version expands access to the analysis, ensuring a broader reach across local stakeholders and Arabic-speaking audiences.

The report explores the sultanate’s advancements and opportunities in transportation and logistics, agriculture and food production, manufacturing and mining, tourism and urban development, energy, and the digital economy. It also assesses Oman’s ambitions in green hydrogen, renewable energy and digital innovation, while leveraging its strategic location as a logistics hub connecting Asia, Africa and Europe.

Infrastructure projects such as Khazaen Economic City and advanced port systems are also featured, alongside initiatives like Yiti Sustainable City and Hydrom, which are aligning with global sustainability goals to attract environmentally conscious investments. With an OR14bn GDP contribution targeted from logistics by 2040 and an emphasis on advanced technologies, Oman is positioning itself as an appealing destination for international investors.

The Arabic version of Investing in Oman’s Future: High-Growth Opportunities in Key Sectors is now available to view and download at: https://oxfordbusinessgroup.com/reports/report-strategic-investment-driving-green-energy-digital-innovation-and-sustainable-growth-in-oman-arabic-version-focus-report/

About Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global research and advisory company with a presence in over 30 countries, spanning Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. It is recognised internationally as a distinctive and respected provider of on-the-ground intelligence on world’s fastest-growing markets, termed The Yellow Slice, in reference to OBG’s corporate colour.

Through its range of products – Economic News and Views; OBG CEO Surveys; OBG Events and Conferences; Global Platform, which hosts exclusive video interviews; and The Report publications – as well as its Advisory division, OBG offers comprehensive and accurate analysis of macroeconomic and sector-level developments for sound investment opportunities and business decisions.

OBG provides business intelligence to its subscribers through multiple platforms, including its direct subscribers, Dow Jones Factiva subscribers, the Bloomberg Professional Services subscribers, Refinitiv’s (previously Thomson Reuters) Eikon subscribers, and more.

