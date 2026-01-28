The UAE ranks among the top 10 destinations for international investment

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – CEOs in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) continue to demonstrate strong confidence in the domestic economic outlook, with 91% expecting economic growth to strengthen in the UAE over the next 12 months, reflecting sustained optimism among business leaders, according to PwC’s 29th Global CEO Survey: UAE findings. This confidence reflects the UAE’s strong appetite for innovation and its ability to attract capital and talent, as business leaders continue to invest despite global uncertainty, geopolitical risk and tariff pressures.

The findings highlight how business leaders in the UAE are translating strong capital inflows, policy stability and accelerated adoption of AI into sustained growth. CEOs in the country are investing through uncertainty, scaling AI across their organisations and pursuing strategic acquisitions to deepen capabilities and extend regional and global reach aligned with long-term national transformation objectives. In a more uncertain global operating environment, the UAE’s strength lies in predictability, speed of decision-making, and its role as a base for global and regional expansion.

Hani Ashkar, PwC Middle East Territory Senior Partner and UAE Country Senior Partner, said: The UAE findings point to a business community that is confident and focused on long-term value creation. CEOs are deploying capital with clear intent, scaling AI, strengthening cybersecurity and pursuing strategic investments that build capability and resilience. The emphasis is on disciplined investment that enhances adaptability and positions organisations to compete in an increasingly volatile world.”

Capital strength reinforces the UAE’s position as a global investment destination

The UAE continues to strengthen its position as a major global investment destination. This is underpinned by macroeconomic stability, policy clarity and world-class infrastructure. Companies in the UAE reported stronger financial performance than global peers, with average revenue growth of 13% in the current fiscal year, compared with 8% globally, and net profit margins of 14%, ahead of the 10% global average.

UAE companies accelerate AI adoption at scale

AI adoption among organisations in the UAE significantly exceeds global benchmarks. 85% of CEOs in the UAE say their organisational culture supports AI adoption, while 75% confirm they have a clearly defined AI roadmap. AI is being deployed extensively across demand generation, customer service, support functions and product development. Nearly half of the business leaders surveyed in the UAE report extensive AI use in sales, marketing and customer engagement, with many also integrating AI directly into their products and services.

Dealmaking in the UAE shifts toward capability-led growth

The appetite for dealmaking remains strong, with 74% of CEOs in the UAE planning one or more significant acquisitions over the next three years, reflecting continued confidence in long-term growth. These deals are increasingly focused on building capabilities, including access to new technologies, talent, data and high-growth sectors. Nearly 70% of CEOs in the UAE report that their organisations have already begun competing in new sectors, reflecting a deliberate strategy to diversify beyond traditional industries and support long-term value creation.

Building resilience amid cyber and geopolitical risk

Cyber risk and geopolitical uncertainty remain among the top concerns for CEOs in the UAE, prompting decisive action; 60% plan to enhance enterprise-wide cybersecurity over the next three years, while 36% intend to reconfigure supply chains and reduce reliance on foreign technology, reflecting a proactive approach to protecting value.

Despite these risks, investment confidence remains resilient: two-thirds of UAE CEOs say geopolitical uncertainty has little or no impact on their appetite for major investments, and a similar percentage expect tariffs to have minimal effect on profit margins in the year ahead.

Setting the direction forward

The UAE findings of PwC’s 29th Global CEO Survey highlight a leadership agenda focused on making sharper investment choices, deploying AI responsibly, building and preserving capabilities through partnerships and strategic deal-making, and remaining agile and open in a more fragmented global environment.

About PwC

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into competitive advantage. We’re a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 364,000 people in 136 countries and 137 territories. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting, we help clients build, accelerate, and sustain momentum. Find out more at www.pwc.com.

With over 12,000 people across 12 countries in 30 offices, PwC Middle East combines deep regional insight with global expertise to help clients solve complex problems, drive transformation, and achieve sustained outcomes. Learn more at www.pwc.com/me.

