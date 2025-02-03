Actionable insights for UAE organisations to turn complexities into growth opportunities

Dubai, UAE — International SOS, the global leader in health and security risk management, has officially launched a comprehensive whitepaper titled Building an Adaptive and Effective Crisis Management Programme. This whitepaper addresses the complex challenges facing organisations in the UAE and explores adaptive and effective crisis management strategies tailored to tackle them. The whitepaper was introduced during a live webinar hosted by International SOS, featuring key speakers including Gautier Porot, Global Crisis Management Practice Leader; and Michael Tutte, Regional Security Manager at International SOS.

According to a recent research conducted by International SOS, 75% of surveyed senior risk professionals identify social and political unrest as a top risk, while 69% anticipate significant impacts from geopolitical tensions on their organisations in 2025. These statistics underscore the critical need for comprehensive crisis management strategies, as detailed in International SOS' latest whitepaper, to help organisations navigate these escalating challenges. The whitepaper offers specialised strategies and tools to enable local businesses to better anticipate risks, respond effectively, build resilience and drive long-term growth.

The paper outlines three key approaches equipping organisations in the UAE to prepare and respond to uncertainities:

Anticipating and mitigating risks with advanced modeling tools Strengthening leadership capabilities to act decisively under pressure Embedding employee wellbeing at the core of crisis planning to build sustainable resilience

Drawing on real-world feedback from security leaders at global organisations including Michelin and L’Oréal, the whitepaper serves as a vital resource for decision-makers in the UAE, enabling them to navigate uncertainties effectively while demonstrating how anticipating and preparing for crises can help companies in successfully averting major challenges during political conflicts, natural disasters, unrest and so on.

“In a world where uncertainty has become the norm, crisis management is no longer a simple reaction to unforeseen events, but a way to turn every challenge into an opportunity for growth and innovation. The release of this whitepaper aligns with International SOS' commitment to safeguarding the health and safety of employees, and ensuring operational resilience of organisations across UAE and beyond.” said Gautier Porot, Global Crisis Management Practice Leader.

The insightful whitepaper emphasises the need for businesses in the UAE to move beyond traditional crisis response strategies and adopt innovative frameworks that prioritise resilience, collaboration, and adaptability. Given the geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties that are compelling businesses in the region to evaluate their risk management strategies, the insights presented in the whitepaper are timely and actionable focused on employee wellbeing and scaling business despite the challenging scenario.

During the webinar, Michael Tutte, Regional Security Manager of Middle East commented, “Crisis management, when approached with purpose, becomes a pillar of business continuity and a driver of innovation. The whitepaper provides practical frameworks, including the Gold-Silver-Bronze crisis response model, and stresses the importance of continuous training through scenario-based simulations and media preparedness exercises. These tools will enable UAE organisations to remain agile and responsive to emerging threats driving long-term success.”

The whitepaper positions crisis management as a proactive measure rather than a defensive measure. As organisations across the Middle East navigate unprecedented complexities, resilience and proactive planning have become non-negotiable. By adopting these methodologies, organisations can successfully transform challenges into opportunities, driving innovation and sustainable growth empowering businesses to navigate complexities with confidence.

The full whitepaper and more information on crisis management strategies are linked here.

About the International SOS Group of Companies; 40 years of saving lives

The International SOS Group of Companies is in the business of saving lives and protecting your global workforce from health and security threats. Wherever you are, we deliver customised health, security risk management and wellbeing solutions to fuel your growth and productivity. In the event of extreme weather, an epidemic or a security incident, we provide an immediate response providing peace of mind. Our innovative technology and medical and security expertise focus on prevention, offering real-time, actionable insights and on-the-ground quality delivery. We help protect your people, and your organisation's reputation, as well as support your compliance reporting needs. By partnering with us, organisations can fulfil their Duty of Care responsibilities, while empowering business resilience, continuity, and sustainability.

Founded in 1985, the International SOS Group has been saving lives for 40 years. Headquartered in London & Singapore, it is trusted by over 9,000 organisations. This includes the majority of the Fortune Global 500 as well as mid-size enterprises, governments, educational institutions, and NGOs. Nearly 12,000 multi-cultural security, medical, logistics and digital experts stand with you to provide support & assistance from over 1,200 locations in 90 countries, 24/7, 365 days. Between them, International SOS employees speak nearly 100 languages and dialects in our Assistance Centres, clinics, and offices.

To protect your workforce, we are at your fingertips; Internationalsos.com.

