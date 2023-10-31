Cairo: GoDaddy, Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, is excited to unveil the essential roadmap for Egyptian small businesses to excel during White Friday. As the White Friday sales event approaches, small business owners in Egypt are gearing up for one of the year's most anticipated shopping events. With the ever-present cost-of-living concerns, these sales have become even more crucial for consumers seeking holiday bargains.

The recent GoDaddy’s MENA Small Business Survey revealed intriguing insights into Egypt's business landscape. In Egypt, over 20% of small businesses responded that they make over 60% of their revenue through social media channels (21%). Facebook was the most popular platform in Egypt at 91%, followed by WhatsApp at 67%.

If you're a small business owner in Egypt looking to maximize the opportunities of White Friday, it's essential to ensure your online presence and marketing strategies stand out. Here are five vital questions to consider ahead of this year's White Friday in November:

Is Your Website Ready for White Friday?

Now is the perfect time to evaluate your digital storefront to make a lasting impression on potential customers and re-engage existing ones. Here's a checklist to go through before the sales kick off:

Confirm that your logo and web design align with your brand identity.

Ensure your contact information is up to date.

Integrate your social media channels seamlessly into your website.

Review your hosting arrangement for reliability, stability, and speed to handle increased traffic during White Friday.

Update your product photos to make them captivating and current.

Also, prioritize security. Does your online store have an SSL Certificate to encrypt data shared between your server and customers? Consider GoDaddy's comprehensive SSL Certificate to enhance website security and customer trust, instilling confidence and driving sales.

Do You Have an Effective Marketing Plan in Place?

Once you've identified the right deals for your business this White Friday, it's time to focus on promoting them. While major brands begin their White Friday marketing well in advance, small businesses can leverage tools like GoDaddy's E-store to reach customers online all around the world, and boost online visibility and engagement.

Given budget constraints, rely on your email marketing list and social media channels for promotion. Maximize exposure with a schedule of email and social media marketing, starting with teaser emails leading up to the big special offer reveal. Sending reminders during White Friday or before deal expiration can also prompt purchases.

Have You Optimized the Checkout Experience?

The checkout process is pivotal in securing sales. Integrating popular payment gateways such as Fawry and a variety of mobile wallets can streamline this experience for your Egyptian customers. Be transparent about shipping prices and policies to avoid any surprise costs for customers at checkout.

How Will You Encourage Repeat Business?

White Friday is an excellent opportunity to attract new customers. Consider post-purchase strategies to inspire return visits:

Encourage customers to join your email marketing list during checkout.

Automate thank-you emails, request product or service reviews, and offer discounts or incentives for their next purchase.

As White Friday firmly establishes itself in Egypt's retail calendar, now is the ideal time for small businesses to strategize and make the most of this consumer event. With these straightforward steps, ensure your website performs at its peak and your marketing strategy positions you for ongoing sales success.

