As the European Championship kicks off, millions of viewers are flocking to their screens and football stadiums. However, cybercriminals are seizing this opportunity to exploit one of the most anticipated events of the year. Kaspersky experts have discovered numerous scams designed to steal users' data and money, all disguised as UEFA 2024-related offers.

Fake tickets

A traditional threat on the eve of any major offline event is ticket fraud, and this championship is no exception. Kaspersky experts have discovered, for example, a fraudulent page masquerading as a popular German energy company, offering a giveaway tickets to EURO 2024. Upon proceeding, users are prompted to fill out a form with their name, phone number, and address. This campaign is highly targeted, aiming at the victim company's employees and partners, meaning fraudsters will take every advantage to infiltrate the target's infrastructure.

Fake streams

Online viewers should also remain vigilant, as Kaspersky experts have discovered fake streaming platforms offering exclusive event coverage at low prices. Besides leaking payment and personal data, these sites may have built-in XSS vulnerabilities that enable attackers to control your browser.

Fake merch stores

Experts also found fraudulent online stores selling fan paraphernalia: uniforms, scarves, hats and anything else with a 40% discount. Needless to say, those who got lured never received the chosen items.

Crypto fraud

Scammers are capitalizing on EURO 2024's popularity even by selling customized coins featuring popular players, promising impressive returns. For instance, Kaspersky experts discovered a scheme involving coins named after Harry Kane. These coins are heavily promoted by fraudsters through email blasts and social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Telegram. Eager traders, not wanting to miss out, rush to buy the coins, driving up their price. Once the price is inflated, the scammers sell their holdings, causing the coin's value to crash within minutes.

"These schemes around major events follow a familiar pattern—fraudsters simply change the lure based on current trends. However, we should not underestimate them, as they constantly adapt and find new ways to profit. For example, our recent discovery of cryptocurrency scams tied to popular players shows their ability to exploit emerging opportunities," comments Olga Svistunova, security expert at Kaspersky.

To stay safe from scams, Kaspersky experts share these tips:

Verify Authenticity: Only purchase tickets, merchandise, or services from official and reputable sources. Check the event's official website for authorized sellers.

Be Skeptical of Deals: If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is. Be cautious of deep discounts and exclusive deals, especially if they come from unknown sources.

Secure Your Data: Avoid sharing personal and financial information on unfamiliar websites. Ensure the website is secure by looking for "https" in the URL and a padlock symbol in the browser bar.

Use Security Software: Keep your antivirus and security software up to date to protect against malware and phishing attacks. For example, Kaspersky Premium protects its users from phishing and scams.

Educate Yourself: Stay informed about common scam tactics and how to recognize them. Follow updates from cybersecurity experts and official sources.

