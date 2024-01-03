Abu Dhabi: etisalat by e& today launched a white paper on the rapidly progressing development of 5G networks, representing the next frontier in wireless communication technology in the UAE.

The white paper highlights etisalat by e&’s role in the country's transition to 5G-Advanced and its commitment to global standards. It outlines the company's milestones, such as the launch of 5G NSA in 2019 and the subsequent announcement of 5G SA readiness in 2021, demonstrating its proactive approach in adopting advanced technologies.

etisalat by e& is committed to advancing connectivity, with achievements such as Voice over New Radio (VONR) and network slicing. The company has expanded into 5G SA for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and smartphones, aiming to provide high-quality, reliable, and fast connectivity to consumers and businesses.

Khalid Murshed, Chief Technology and Information Officer at etisalat by e&, said: “We are proud to launch our white paper which outlines our commitment to technological excellence and leadership in the advancement of 5G technology in the UAE. It reflects our proactive approach to adopting advanced technologies and our dedication to pioneering innovation.”

etisalat by e&'s recent demonstration of the fastest 5G SA speed of 13.2 Gbps during GITEX 2023 contributes to positioning the UAE as a global leader in mobile speed. The white paper also addresses etisalat by e&'s strategic initiatives for sustainability, particularly in energy efficiency to accommodate the anticipated 10x traffic growth.

The 18-page document also sheds light on etisalat by e&'s offerings for both consumers and businesses, demonstrating the company's dedication to evolving with global technology standards and preparing for the next phase of connectivity through 5G-Advanced deployment aligned with Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) standards. 3GPP is a global collaboration that develops standards for mobile telecommunications, including 5G technology.

The white paper is available for download here. https://www.eand.com/content/dam/eand/assets/docs/general/5G-advanced_the_future_of%20_wireless_communications_in_uae.pdf