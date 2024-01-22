United Arab Emirates:

The Emirates Reprographic Rights Association is committed to enhancing institutional and societal awareness regarding the crucial role of copyright in addressing the hazards associated with photocopying books and protecting the rights of writers and publishers, initiating two studies to highlight the significance of copyright in safeguarding such rights. As the pioneering association functioning as a collective management organisation dedicated to ensuring the rights of writers and publishers, it represents rights holders whose works are reproduced under a collective copyright licensing system.

The first study aims to identify the nature of reproducing practices in the UAE, the reasons behind resorting to photocopying books, the extent of public awareness regarding the dangers of reproducing, and the importance of verifying the permissible quantity of written works that can be reproduced.



The second study focuses on examining the behaviour of e-book users, assessing the prevalence of decrypting e-books, and gauging users' awareness of the importance of relying on credible sources for books while avoiding copyright violations.



As defined by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), intellectual property protection refers to creations of the mind, such as inventions; literary and artistic works; designs; and symbols, names and images used in commerce. It serves as a crucial mechanism facilitating the dissemination of knowledge, ensuring the rights of creators, and realising desired benefits, thereby contributing to advancing innovation and developing creative industries.



In response to the global phenomenon of copying or photocopying and the challenges associated with managing the copyrights of individual authors, the concept of collective copyright management organisations emerged to collectively protect these rights.

