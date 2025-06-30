Abu Dhabi – e& enterprise has been named a ‘Major Player’ in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52039625, February 2025), which assesses the communications platform–as-a-service (CPaaS) market through the IDC MarketScape model.

Ahmed A. Omer, Vice President (VP), Customer Experience, e& enterprise, said: “We are honoured to be recognised by IDC MarketScape for CPaaS. Businesses today demand intelligent, scalable, and secure customer engagement solutions and we believe this recognition validates our ongoing efforts to enhance AI-powered customer engagement, strengthen omnichannel experiences, and integrate seamlessly with enterprise ecosystems. Our strategic expansion ensures that enterprises across industries can leverage engageX to enhance communication experiences and drive business outcomes.”

According to Courtney Munroe, Research VP, IDC “e& enterprise’s portfolio combining cutting-edge AI capability, scalability, and seamless integration across multiple channels is a competitive solution in the CPaaS segment. This will facilitate the ability to drive the next wave of transformation in communications to deliver real, measurable value for businesses worldwide.”

With a strong international footprint and over 3,000 enterprise customers, e& enterprise’s CPaaS platform, engageX, continues to empower businesses with seamless, AI-driven customer interactions. According to the report, “engageX has a diverse portfolio of products and services including CPaaS, SaaS, and custom solutions to help businesses with omni-channel engagement strategies, automation, and operational efficiency.” These features enable businesses to optimise customer experiences and drive operational efficiencies.

EngageX provides a comprehensive suite of communication solutions, including voice, SMS, video, email, number masking, and multi-factor authentication. The platform’s seamless integration with CRM, CCaaS, UCaaS, and payment systems enables enterprises to streamline operations and deliver personalised, real-time engagement. Beyond technology, engageX delivers expert CX consulting services, helping businesses design and optimise customer journeys to maximise engagement and satisfaction. This consulting is complemented by dedicated developer advocacy, ensuring smooth implementation and ongoing innovation tailored to the diverse needs of various industries.

Flexible pricing models—including pay-as-you-go, subscription, and usage-based options—make engageX accessible to businesses of all sizes, ensuring scalability and adaptability to evolving market needs.

As part of its growth strategy, e& enterprise has expanded its CPaaS presence into Türkiye and Saudi Arabia (KSA), reinforcing its commitment to delivering next-generation customer engagement solutions in key global markets.

More details on the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) 2025 Vendor Assessment can be found here: https://www.eandenterprise.com/en/about-us/industry-recognition/2025-worldwide-cpaas.html

