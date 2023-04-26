According to the Realiste team, before investing in any property in Dubai, it is important to conduct research to understand the current market trends and identify areas with high growth potential. Checking property listings and speaking with real estate experts can help stay up-to-date on market trends and opportunities.

In Dubai, location is everything. Investors should consider properties in areas that have high demand and are expected to experience future growth. To identify them, they can use Realiste’s AI. It considers factors such as proximity to amenities and infrastructure facilities such as hospitals and schools, public transport, and key landmarks to identify the best locations within seconds. In addition, it highlights the most overpriced and underestimated districts and calculates future appreciation rates and investment returns for the next three years.

At present, Realiste’s AI-powered platform ‘Index’ provides future predictions based on various factors, such as the launch of new infrastructure projects in an area. For instance, users can see how the launch of a lagoon in the Sobha Hartland district in the fourth quarter of 2025 will impact the prices of apartments in the Splendor residential complex developed by Gemini, as explained by the founder of Realiste, Alex Galtsev.

Furthermore, it is important to consider the developer's track record. Choosing a reputable developer with a proven track record of delivering quality properties on time is crucial to ensure that investment is safe. Moreover, researching developers can provide investors with an understanding of what returns on investment they can expect.

Using Realiste’s product ‘Index’, investors can access information on the top three and top ten developers in Dubai. The platform ranks construction companies based on six possible options, including price growth forecasts for one, two, and three years, rental yield, square feet price, and the number of units. In addition, the platform offers a map to view the areas where developers are building their projects and access data on the surrounding districts.

‘Using this tool, now you can see that Nakheel has the best price-to-property ratio for rental income among all developers. Within one click, users can identify areas where the developers are building their projects, check how many units they are undertaking, and compare this data with that of other developers’, – tells Alex Galtsev.

About Realiste:

Realiste is a proptech startup that develops AI-based products for real estate investments. The company uses cutting-edge technology to provide investors with valuable insights and data-driven solutions for making smarter investment decisions. In 2022, it was recognized as the leading artificial intelligence company in the UAE.

Realiste is committed to driving innovation and growth in the real estate industry, and is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in the tech sector.

The company’s goal is to build the first real estate exchange that can help to identify the most profitable options in the market, allow purchase online within seconds directly from developers, and manage all the purchased assets in one place.

The company’s headquarters are located in Dubai. Overall, Realiste covers over 20 cities, including London, New York, Riyadh, and Bangkok. By the end of 2023, the team aims to expand Realiste to more than 30 cities globally, partnering with local businesses that share the company’s vision and have an in-depth understanding of their markets.

The monthly revenue in Dubai’s company stands at $1M, and the team aims to reach $30M by the end of 2023.