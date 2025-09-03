Dubai has taken first place in the Savills Executive Nomad Index, for the third year running, with Abu Dhabi taking second place for the second year in a row.

Dubai has the leading score for its flight network, while Abu Dhabi is best for internet speed. The UAE continues to deliver what today’s mobile professionals are looking for,” says Andrew Cummings, head of residential agency, Middle East, Savills.

“Add to that year-round sunshine, world-class hospitality, access to top-tier schools and healthcare, and it’s clear why the region continues to lead the way for executive nomads.”

The remaining top five locations, Malaga, Miami, and Lisbon have also held their positions. Along with Palma (6th) and Barcelona (7th), they are all coastal cities offering both sun and business opportunities.

Savills Executive Nomad Index 2025

Source: Savills Research (note, prime rents receive a half weighting)

The Savills Executive Nomad Index ranks 30 destinations for long-term remote workers. All either have a digital nomad visa programme, or equivalent, or in the case of the US and European countries, are already part of a large economic bloc that allows free movement of people for living or work. They offer favourable climates year-round, a high quality of life and have established prime residential markets.

New entrants to the Savills index for 2025 include Tokyo (11th), Auckland (9th), Crete (15th), Vancouver (18th) and Berlin (28th).

Kelcie Sellers, associate director, Savills World Research, comments, “The landscape for executive nomads is changing. Markets are creating new strategies to attract digital and executive nomads. Two new countries to our index, Canada and New Zealand, do not offer explicit digital nomad visas but instead have long-term visitor visas that have been revised to allow for fully remote employment for the duration of an individual’s stay.”

